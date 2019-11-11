People vanish with no explanation in ‘blinking out’ accounts

Strange cases of people “blinking out” of existence have been reported in all kinds of circumstances. One minute, they are there … and the next instant, they are gone.

Mysterious Universe examines reports from eight people about their experiences with this phenomenon. It’s unsettling for the people involved, and inexplicable every time.

That is, unless there’s a glitch in the matrix. Or they are boarding the Hogwarts Express on platform 9 3/4 or passing through some other dimensional portal. Or perhaps these are ghost sightings.

The accounts suggest there is no single explanation for what’s going on.

The accuracy of human perception is in question in each case, and another suggested explanation involves what could be called a “residual image,” and the chance that the brain registers images that have been seen before at a particular location.