Photo of flying ship taken off English coast

The floating ship taken from Gillan on the Helford estuary (Image: David Morris)

MYSTERY WIRE — A surprising sight was photographed off the far southwestern shore of England recently.

A man looked out over the water and saw a large cargo ship appearing to be flying above the water.

The photographer, Dave Morris, told a local newspaper he has actually seen this sight before.

Morris recognized it was an illusion caused by the combination of a low layer of clouds closer to the shore being reflected on the water, causing it to appear the ship was floating in the sky.

Because the ship was further away than the reflection of the clouds, the smooth water the ship was actually floating on took on the same color as the clear blue sky above the ship.