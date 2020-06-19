Pictures of Fenn’s treasure released

MYSTERY WIRE — The mystery of Fenn’s treasure continues to interest people even though he claims it was found several weeks ago.

As we first reported on June 7, Forrest Fenn said someone found his treasure chest. Fenn says the person who found the chest wants to keep the location a secret, and therefore, it will not be revealed.

Fenn has always said the person who finds the treasure can decide how much information about the location and their own identity will be made public. So for now, neither is being released.

The person who found the treasure emailed Fenn photos of it, according to Fenn. Now, the public is getting the chance to see what Fenn says was found inside the bronze chest.

On a friend’s blog, Fenn wrote, “The treasure has been found. It was under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from the spot where I hid it more than 10 years ago. I do not know the person who found it, but the poem in my book led him to the precise spot. I congratulate the thousands of people who participated in the search and hope they will continue to be drawn by the promise of other discoveries. So the search is over.”

Fenn is a millionaire from Santa Fe, New Mexico. He had hid the treasure chest full of gold and jewels 10 years ago, and wrote a poem which he called his ‘treasure map’ that he said would lead treasure seekers right to it.

As I have gone alone in there

And with my treasures bold,

I can keep my secret where,

And hint of riches new and old.



Begin it where warm waters halt

And take it in the canyon down,

Not far, but too far to walk.

Put in below the home of Brown.



From there it’s no place for the meek,

The end is ever drawing nigh;

There’ll be no paddle up your creek,

Just heavy loads and water high.



If you’ve been wise and found the blaze,

Look quickly down, your quest to cease,

But tarry scant with marvel gaze,

Just take the chest and go in peace.



So why is it that I must go

And leave my trove for all to seek?

The answers I already know,

I’ve done it tired, and now I’m weak.



So hear me all and listen good,

Your effort will be worth the cold.

If you are brave and in the wood

I give you title to the gold. Forrest Fenn’s poem

Many have attempted to find the treasure, some have even died in the process of looking for it. A Colorado Springs man also sued Fenn because he suspected Fenn gave him “fraudulent statements” about the treasure’s location.

Although Fenn says he’s a little sad it’s over, he believes the treasure hunt and experiment were both a success.

On June 16, Fenn released three pictures showing the found treasure and wrote, “The treasure chest was found by a man I did not know and had not communicated with since 2018.”

In the pictures you can see quite a few gold coins, loose and stacked. There is at least one bracelet and what appears to be at least one necklace alongside what appear to be large gold nuggets.

Fenn’s past has been called into question by some. In a 2012 Newsweek story, the author wrote “in 2009, the federal government raided Fenn’s house as part of the biggest ever suspected case of grave-robbing—code named Cerberus Action, after the mythical three-headed dog that guards the underworld. The case is ongoing, according to the FBI, which declined to discuss it.“

The Newsweek author goes on to write “He landed a job teaching at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, America’s “archaeological mecca,” the setting for centuries of human occupation and at least 500,000 graves. Today most of those graves are believed to have been plundered, but in Fenn’s day much of the area was still pristine.“

This and other stories like one in the San Francisco Reporter headlined Stealing the Past have led some to believe the treasure and the story behind it are all made up. That no one has found the treasure and that Fenn has done all this as a publicity stunt.