Post Malone visits Skinwalker Ranch with the owner

MYSTERY WIRE — Singer Post Malone recently spent some time exploring Skinwalker Ranch in Utah with its owner, Brandon Fugal.

Fugal posted three pictures on Twitter showing himself and Malone at the ranch. In the pictures Malone can be see carrying a large gun, although it is not clear why. The pictures show Malone and Fugal in the Ranch’s security center, inside a cabin, and outside of a cabin.

Hosted my friend @PostMalone at Skinwalker Ranch to discuss the science, strange audio signals & our hit investigative series @HISTORY pic.twitter.com/Tq6pP731g6 — Brandon Fugal (@BrandonFugal) February 23, 2021

Malone is no stranger to the oddities that have been documented at Skinwalker Ranch over the years. The singer has even talked publicly before about his belief in UFOs and other experiences he says he’s had.

In fact, in July of last year, Malone sat down with Joe Rogan for an almost four hour podcast recording in which Malone said his first sighting came as a teenager. “I’ve seen one,” he told Rogan. “I was probably 16. I was in upstate New York and it would just stay there.

“My aunt and uncle were very strict, and we had to go to bed at a very strict deadline, probably 10pm. I was looking out the window with my cousin and it’s just a light that just stays there and then just fuckin’ goes off. You can’t explain it.”