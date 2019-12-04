Puppy preserved in ice for 18,000 years nicknamed ‘Dogor’

A handout photo taken in September 2018 shows a puppy now known as “Dogor,” discovered in Russia and estimated to be 18,000 years old. (Photo by Sergei Fyodorov)

MYSTERY WIRE — “Dogor” is stealing hearts, some 18,000 years after living in the Siberian region where he was found frozen as just a pup.

Scientists haven’t determined if it’s a dog or a wolf. But researchers have given it a name. “Dogor” means “friend” in the local language where he was found in Yakutia, discovered by mammoth tusk hunters.

Can an #ancient puppy teach us about the evolution of the unique characteristics we observe in modern dogs? We hope so! Our team will be following the story of #Dogor.https://t.co/OdRDwg4B6w — Dog Aging Project (@DogAgingProject) December 3, 2019

The condition of Dogor’s body surprised researchers, who told The Associated Press:

This puppy has all its limbs, pelage — fur, even whiskers. The nose is visible. There are teeth. We can determine due to some data that it is a male. Nikolai Androsov, director of the Northern World museum

Reports of the discovery appeared worldwide, from The Washington Post to The Siberian Times to livescience.com.

Scientists are excited about the chance to examine the animal and how it might clear up the bridge between dogs and wolves.