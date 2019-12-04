Puppy preserved in ice for 18,000 years nicknamed ‘Dogor’

MYSTERY WIRE — “Dogor” is stealing hearts, some 18,000 years after living in the Siberian region where he was found frozen as just a pup.
Scientists haven’t determined if it’s a dog or a wolf. But researchers have given it a name. “Dogor” means “friend” in the local language where he was found in Yakutia, discovered by mammoth tusk hunters.
The condition of Dogor’s body surprised researchers, who told The Associated Press:
This puppy has all its limbs, pelage — fur, even whiskers. The nose is visible. There are teeth. We can determine due to some data that it is a male.Nikolai Androsov, director of the Northern World museum
Reports of the discovery appeared worldwide, from The Washington Post to The Siberian Times to livescience.com.
Scientists are excited about the chance to examine the animal and how it might clear up the bridge between dogs and wolves.