Pyramids of Giza had higher purpose, analysis suggests

MYSTERY WIRE — These days, we throw around the phrase “pyramid power” in relation to New Age metaphysics and crystals.

But imagine if the pyramids of ancient Egypt had a higher purpose, and pyramid power takes on a different meaning.

A new article from Ancient Origins looks at the problem from several different angles:

The Pyramids of Giza are deconstructed to examine how they might have functioned as elaborate pumps, electronic generators, microwave transmitters or radio wave focusers.

In addition, the article looks at the alignment of the pyramids to the stars. The angles of shafts within the pyramids and the positions of chambers suggest functions far beyond burial chambers — as if there was some real transference to the heavens.

In conclusion, according to Ancient Origins:

Egypt’s pyramids, therefore, really were machines – not physical ones but magical ones, with functions every bit as “real” to the Egyptians as our own computers. They combined unique cosmological models of the stars, the Sun, rebirth, flooding, and the Celestial Ocean with the magical spells of the Pyramid Texts to create an equally unique “resurrection machine” for the king.

Could all of this engineering have been preconceived? It’s probably far less likely that it was all an accident.