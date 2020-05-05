Vivid quarantine dreams taking over during pandemic

MYSTERY WIRE — Had any weird dreams lately? If so, you’re not alone. All over the world people are remembering more of their dreams. Many of the dreams are involving celebrities, aliens, or dead relatives.

Social scientists investigating the global explosion of vivid and unusual dreams think they are likely tied to our collective anxiety caused by the coronavirus and social distancing.

Along with lucid dreams, where you are aware you’re dreaming, nightmares are also becoming more common.

Nightmareland – Witten by Lex Lonehood

Lex Lonehood wrote the book Nightmareland and is a webmaster for Coast to Coast AM. Lonehood’s book that explores the meaning of some strange dreams. Recently, he spoke to Mystery Wire, “There was one where a person talked about being in this kind of gymnasium where all these mattresses were spread out, and everyone was just kind of sitting there. And then the group is addressed by none other than Oprah Winfrey. And so she tells everyone, I’m going to give you all a happy ending. So I think people are all thinking like, oh, we’re gonna get a car, one of the lavish giveaways. But instead, she pulls out this buzz saw. And it’s like, she’s suddenly like Shiva, the destroyer.”

There are multiple competing theories about what, if anything, dreams like this might mean. Some of the strangest dreams happen while people are awake, dealing with fever. Watch Mystery Wire’s complete interview with Lex Lonehood below.