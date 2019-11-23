Reports evoke ‘Predator’ comparisons to cloaked beings

MYSTERY WIRE — Witness accounts are the only evidence available in a set of cases that describe something the witnesses themselves struggle to characterize.

Several people describe the encounters with something akin to the creature in the movie, “Predator.” It’s a sometimes-shimmering, sometimes invisible “presence.” The encounters often have evil associations — one report even describes being raped by a creature that a woman could hear even when she couldn’t see it.

The 10 examples cited in “Otherworldly encounters with invisibility cloaked entities” on mysteriousuniverse.com identify an entity that hides in plain sight. The reports have a few common details. The creatures:

are reptilian

are often 6-8 feet tall

are threatening

leave behind an aura of evil or death

One account describes the creature as a “cloaked bigfoot.”