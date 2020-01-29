Scotland ruling favors mermaid folklore, cancels fish farm plan

MYSTERY WIRE — Mermaid-like creatures called “ashrai” come to the water’s surface once every century to “bathe in the moonlight which they use to help them grow,” according to legend.

But a lot changes from century to century these days.

A clash between legend and progress has come up in Scotland, where a business is pursuing plans for a fish farm off the coast of the Isle of Skye. And a group known as “Friends of the Eilean Fhlodaigearraidh Faeries” has swayed officials to stop the development.

According to a report in The Scotsman, the letter “on behalf of the Flodigarry Fairies” carried enough weight to put an end to plans for the Organic Sea Harvest salmon farm.

Coast to Coast AM tells the story of the conflict, reporting the content of the letter:

“It is proven that the steel of the fish farm cages draws many ashrai to the surface, with only one result: they melt.”