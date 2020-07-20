Secret documents released on Joe Rogan podcast

MYSTERY WIRE — Mystery Wire’s George Knapp has recorded a 3 hour podcast with Joe Rogan. Rogan has now recorded more than 1,500 podcasts and has been open to talk about subjects others won’t come even consider.

During this podcast Knapp produced two never before made public documents in manila folders. He gave both to Rogan, to which Rogan asked jokingly if he was going to get in trouble by even holding them. He shouldn’t be getting a knock on the door by government agents anytime soon. But he was holding documents many people have been hoping to see for years.

The documents are two of 38 Defense Intelligence Reference Documents (DIRDs) researched and written for the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program (AAWSAP).

Below you can see the full list of the 38 DIRDs.

The two new documents deal with metamaterials and the Drake Equation.

The Journal Nature defines metamaterials as “engineered structures designed to interact with electromagnetic radiation in a desired fashion. They usually comprise an array of structures smaller than the wavelength of interest. These so-called meta-atoms can interact with the electric and magnetic components of light in a way that natural atoms do not.“

The Drake Equation is used to figure out the likelihood of a technological species existing on a planet within a specific area of the universe.

Mystery Wire has collected dozens of documents we are now sharing with the public. The two new DIRDs are linked on this page along with other documents about government projects, Area 51, atomic tests and much more.

Current list of Defense Intelligence Reference Documents (DIRD):

Defense Intelligence Agency (DOA) – Defense Intelligence Reference Document (DIRD) – Acquisition – Metamaterials for Aerospace Applications – 06/04/2010. This product is one in a series of advanced technology reports produced in FY 2009 under the DOA, Defense Warning Office’s Advanced Aerospace Weapons System Applications Program (AAWSAP).

Defense Intelligence Agency (DOA) – Defense Intelligence Reference Document (DIRD) – Acquisition – An Introduction to the Statistical Drake Equation – 01/12/2009. This product is one in a series of advanced technology reports produced in FY 2009 under the DOA, Defense Warning Office’s Advanced Aerospace Weapons System Applications Program (AAWSAP).