Sheriff receiving tips on case of starved cattle herd

MYSTERY WIRE — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for a herd of cattle that starved to death.

An investigation is under way, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving tips since posting the incident to social media.

According to Sheriff Kerry Lee, someone intentionally moved the gate on the corral and wired it shut trapping the animals inside. One cow did survive.

This occurred about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas near the Mesquite area.

“We have got a lot of tips and we’ll follow up on them,” Lee said.

It’s believed this action took place around the first week of December. Officers are hoping someone knows something or saw something. Officers are especially interested in obtaining any video of vehicles in the area.