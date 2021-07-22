Are UFOs and cryptid creatures connected?

MYSTERY WIRE — A Pennsylvania man has spent more than 60 years of his life chasing monsters. Stan Gordon started out trying to solve a single type of paranormal phenomena but soon discovered there might be connections to other unexplained events.

By the time he was ten years old, Stan Gordon was already part of a UFO group in Pennsylvania.

62 years later he’s still at it, and is known all over the world for his boots-on-the-ground investigations. But chasing UFOs inevitably led to other mysteries – what are known as cryptid creatures, more commonly called monsters.

“One of the patterns I saw years ago, and it’s still ongoing in these areas, and other areas as well, is that many low level close range UFO sightings, and many encounters with cryptids, Bigfoot, thunderbirds, black panthers, and a whole menagerie of other really weird creature cases,” Gordon said in a recent interview. He added the creatures “commonly occur in the vicinity of high energy sources. So you have a lot of cases around power plants, high tension power lines, radio and broadcast communication towers, railroad tracks, gas lines, gas wells, goes on, and on and on. I have no doubt there’s an energy connection to the phenomena.”

Gordon is still going strong after 6 decades, even though he’s never seen any of the unknown phenomena he’s still chasing.

One of the major cases Gordon has investigated was the 1965 Kecksburg UFO incident. Some call this just as, if not more important than the Roswell incident.

The Kecksburg incident started with people in six U.S. states and Canada saying they saw a burning ball of light quickly descending, ending up above the area of Kecksburg, Pennsylvania where people claim the object fell to the ground.

“What I found out was that some of the local residents who saw this thing come down right over top of their head, making no sound, they didn’t hear any major sound. A few people said the heard what they thought was some type of a hissing noise,” Gordon said. “But they’d get down into the woods soon after it had fallen. They come across this large, metallic acorn shaped object, kind of an off gold bronze color, semi buried in the ground. This thing is approximately 10 to 12 feet in length, about eight to 10 feet in diameter, one solid piece of metal, which is important, because as one witness who was only a few feet away from it told me, he was a machinist always liked, he said, it looked like somebody took a liquid metal and put into an acorn shaped mold. So there’s no rivets, no seams, no fuselage, no wings, but on a raised up part of the back of the object, like on the acorn shape. He said there were markings on it that look more like some type of symbols than writing.”

Gordon went on to explain people saw law enforcement from several agencies descend on the crash site, followed by the military. Witnesses say the military loaded the acorn shaped object on the back of a military flatbed and drove off with it visible on the truck.

“Many, many people saw that and I was told it went to Lockbourne Air Force Base near Columbus, Ohio,” Gordon said. “They (military) set up a security perimeter around it, and they were given the shoot to kill order to anybody approach the hangar without the proper clearance. I also found out it only stayed there for a short time, then it continued on to Wright Patterson Air Force Base. And later I was contacted by other people would tell me exactly what building they took it to at Wright Patterson, it was not the infamous hangar 18.”

The town of Kecksburg holds an annual UFO Festival. This year’s festival is coming up on July 30 and 31.

He has written several books and been involved in television shows about UFOs and cryptids.

George Knapp

Let’s start it this way, Stan. You know, a lot of people are drawn to the world of not just UFOs but paranormal consciousness, cryptids, either through like wheels on a spoke, they get hooked on UFOs. And then they suddenly realize hey, this leads me to cattle mutilations, to strange creatures to Bigfoot, to consciousness issues. to poltergeists, as if they’re all kind of mixed into one big pot in some way. What was the spoke on that wheel that got you started was a UFOs.



Stan Gordon

My interests in this I’ve been involved in investigating UFOs Bigfoot and other phenomena for this year 62 years of research. And interestingly, I’ve never personally seen a UFO or a Bigfoot myself. 1969 I set up a hotline for the public to report UFO sightings. And actually my interest started before that I started when I was 10 years old, 1959, as a curious 10 year old who was interested in science, and my parents coincidentally gave me an AM radio as a birthday gift and it was during the Halloween season. And I was tuning around the radio dial. And I happen here’s a radio show talking about unusual happenings. They were talking about flying saucers and hauntings. And I was curious. And I went to the local library and began to read all the books they had on the subject. And it was in 1965, that the Kecksburg incident happened about 12 miles from where I live. And I started documenting that information as breaking on the news around the Pittsburgh area that evening. And how I got involved further was the fact that there was a small research group in the Pittsburgh area. It was called the UFO Research Institute, which is where Stanton Friedman started. So Stanton and several other fellows, most of these guys were engineers or scientists that were connected with some of the research facilities are on Pittsburgh, and they had this small UFO group. Well, I became one of the members of the group, I was a youngster, I remember, but I already have a lot of experience interviewing witnesses, so I became the telephone sighting coordinator. So when a report would come in, I would do the initial interviews and determine if the case warranted further investigation. So I stayed with that group until they closed down the operation. And in 1969, I set up a hotline for the public to report UFO sightings, that hotline has never ended. I get reports on the phone all the time, calls come in day and night. And that never ends. So between email reports and phone reportsI continue to receive a lot of reports. So I’ve been out in the field again since 1965. And I in 1970, I founded the first three volunteer research groups. The first group was called the Westmoreland County UFO study group. It was a small group of started here, where I live in Greensburg, PA and we extend in the Pittsburgh area. And the group was somewhat unique in that the majority of people involved were specialists, we had scientists, engineers, technicians, police officers, former military intelligence people, all kinds of really reputable people. We all have our own full time jobs. But I added set up that we could respond to cases 24 hours a day. And by 1973, we had extended to cover the state of Pennsylvania. And we were very, very busy with many reports coming in. And we are actually surprised that we are beginning to get referrals on signings from the news media, from law enforcement. And so it was just an almost a full time job but we’re not getting paid for it. And it was lucky that we were already set up because 1973 comes around. And now was the largest UFO wave ever documented to happen here in Pennsylvania in 1973. With hundreds and hundreds of UFO sightings are going on from January 1 to the last day of the year. And of course back in 1973. We had no internet, no cell phones, but the local news media, the newspapers, were picking up a lot of the stories and sightings going on. Then some of the statewide papers and some went to the national level as well. And all these UFO sightings were just amazing in itself because a lot of these were not sightings that you could easily dismiss. And first of all right the beginning of our talk here. What I learned years ago, it’s still the same today, many UFO sightings of misidentifications many are determined to be natural or man main origin. So there’s a lot of UFO misidentifications which many are familiar with the witnesses and people out there, misidentification are bright planets and stars, bright meteors, reentry space debris. Of course, we have multitudes of Starlink satellite reports the last couple of years that led to many reports, we have weather phenomena and this goes on and on and on. And my position has always been to try to figure out an explanation before we think it’s something more unusual. And so all those things are going to 1973. But a lot of those reports were large, solid objects low to the ground, hovering over vehicles over highways, pacing cars, there were cases where there were electromagnetic effects involved. It was an amazing time.



George Knapp

Stan, that year was a national flap. 1973 was not just a Pennsylvania was a hotspot, the whole country was undergoing something similar, right?



Stan Gordon

Right, the US flap actually peaked in the fall of 73. And there were a lot of states importing activity. But this started in January of 73. And continued all year. And then in the summer of 73 here, we had this major Bigfoot outbreak that went on for weeks and months. And it was an amazing thing to get involved in. I interviewed a multitude of people and my teams were out there. And that’s when we began to realize that there was some really strange phenomena going on, that we were never anticipating, when I got involved in this knowing about the history of Bigfoot sightings around the country and Pennsylvania, which go back many, many years to Native Americans. I always always felt from what I knew about the information that Bigfoot was likely some type of unknown primate. But as these reports are coming in from widespread areas, and again, gotta remember is no internet back in those days. So a lot of people were calling the police departments to report, what was going on what they had observed or encountered. And, first of all, one, a lot of us were daylight reports. And one of them were quite close range, very close range. But some very strange elements began to show up. And one of the first things was that my teams would go out to some of these locations, and various types of ground conditions, including fresh snow, we’d have these large footprints with a wide stride between them, that would suddenly abruptly just stop. And there should have been more tracks and made absolutely no sense. And it wasn’t just one case, it was many cases. And by the way, it does continue even the last couple of years. But then we had witnesses who told us that they were seeing these creatures, but in some cases people told us they would see Bigfoot in even in daylight at one particular location, then momentarily, it would physically disappear and reappear somewhere else. And then it got stranger and stranger. That’s when we began to get reports of UFOs and Bigfoot, some relationship, we saw a pattern, we have a UFO sighting in a particular area, within minutes to hours, a days later, there would be a Bigfoot sighting or vice versa. And then we had some of those amazing cases with UFOs and Bigfoot seen together at the same time in place. And I feel like I can go into some detail about some of those incidents.



George Knapp

Yeah, let’s do that. First, I want to ask you the obvious question is, you know, you’re involved in UFO research, tracking down cases and interviewing witnesses. And that’s strange enough itself to people outside that topic. When you mix in Bigfoot, you’re really invite ridicule. You’re seeing UFOs and Bigfoot or witnesses are seeing the two of them together? What is the connection? Have you figured out a connection between those two phenomena, and others that we will discuss here today?



Stan Gordon

Well, there is many unanswered questions. I think anybody who has been out there in the field, doing first hand investigation, doing serious research, these kind of report that I sort of looked into in the 70s similar type of things are occurring throughout the country and around the world. Now, in the last few years, there’s a lot more researchers and witnesses coming forward, who are talking about these things going on, similar to what we had here, again, back in the 70s and since that time. And first of all, when we’re dealing with a UFO phenomena, the more I know about it, the stranger idiots in itself, I said years ago, that there may very well be more than one origin to the unknown category of the UFO phenomenon. And I keep an open mind to all possibilities. I don’t have the answers. But I think that at least some of these reports, and we can talk about some of the, what I call classic cases I’ve looked into over the years, could possibly be extraterrestrial. But then again, there are many, many cases of these objects even the reason here is even this year of objects that suddenly appear in the sky. They suddenly just appear, they disappear. At times they physically changed form. They of course, do maneuvers that are unlike the technology our aircraft has today or many many years ago, going back to at least the 60s, when I was receiving these reports, we have some reports of people who are seeing very large, sometimes triangle objects, they can see the solid outline of this thing moving through the sky, but they can see through the object. So it appears as though we’re dealing with a phenomenon that has a physical and a non physical component to it. They’re here and they’re gone, and they appear and disappear. I think we’re going with phenomenal right now is well beyond our present scientific understanding. And believe me when myself and a lot of my team members, and a lot of the people I work with, were very skeptical. A lot of the researchers and scientists and engineers that was involved with as volunteers back in the 70s, in my groups, I mean, they had positions with some of the large companies in Pittsburgh. And most of these fellows and women who are involved all kept anonymous because of their positions. But as we learn more about the data, as we investigated more reports, as we begin the interview witnesses and see evidence at the scene, you begin to see there was something going on, we didn’t have an explanation for. And as you’ll find, as we talk about some of these Bigfoot cases, again, I had always thought that Nick was an unknown type of animal, but there was more information starting to come in, that we weren’t out there looking for these type of things. This is what reports were coming in from the general public, from widely separated areas, these people have no way of knowing at the time about these other reports, they were telling us similar type of phenomena occurring. And some of the cases that have turned up suggest that we’re dealing with something that, again, is both physical and non physical, which is why there’s no bodies and for a lack of a better term, they might be interdimensional.



George Knapp

Yeah, you can. You know a lot of scientists, engineers, even though they’re wary, they get drawn to the UFO topic, because they’re thinking of these as structured craft from another planet that are here visiting us. When it gets into paranormal areas, Bigfoot cryptids, animal mutilations, I imagine they get nervous. Well, I know they do. But you have to follow the evidence where it leads, right?



Stan Gordon

That’s exactly it. Again, I wasn’t out there looking for this type of phenomena. I wasn’t out there looking for people tell me to the scene UFOs and Bigfoot together and wait to hear the details about some of the cases I was involved in. It’s just amazing. They were very well documented. And I don’t have an explanation. But I put the data out there. I started writing about this back in early 70s so more people can learn about it and we get more input. And one thing I found back then was that a lot of people in the Bigfoot field back at that time, I found out and this was not just the US, but even how the country that they were aware of these reports, but a lot of those researchers told me that they were not going to write about it. They’re reluctant to discuss it because they’re so strange and unusual, excuse me, and that they didn’t want to feel ridicule from their colleagues in the field. My position was, I don’t have the answers. This is what’s being reported. If somebody needs serious scientific studies, find out what’s going on. And it’s been going on ever since.



George Knapp

Yeah, Bigfoot people are not comfortable with having Bigfoot seen in proximity to a UFO. Just as UFO people are very uncomfortable when they say that saucers land, and there’s Bigfoot around. I mean, both of them are wary of each other, right?



Stan Gordon

There’s no doubt about that. That’s for sure. But what’s really interesting is, and a lot of people probably have never heard about this. But since the 1960s, I’ve been investigating multitudes of cases what are called mini UFOs. And these are so intriguing because these are not high in the sky. These objects are low the ground, they’ve gotten very close to human observers. I mean, within inches to feet from people. The smallest ones are a few inches in diameter, larger than a firefly, but like an overgrown fireflies was some people describe it, but commonly are these generally spherical objects, but not always spherical. They’re about one to two feet in diameter. Sometimes they’re solid metallic looking. In other cases, there are spheres of various type of luminous colors are transparent. And I’ve had incidents where these things again, approach people very closely, they’ve come very close to people’s homes. I’ve had reports for years of these things, hovering and actually touching the windows of people’s homes and gliding across the windows that are houses. We’ve had reports over the years of these things, pacing vehicles on highways, in some cases, entering vehicles and entering homes through open windows and gliding around and going back out and going right through the walls. And this has been going on for years and years. But what makes it very intriguing is over the years in some of the locations where you have a history of this phenomenon going similar to the Skinwalker Ranch And then there’s cases like that for years here in Pennsylvania, other locations, and they’re all over the country now from what I’ve been hearing from other investigators, similar things have been shown up for years. Whatever the phenomena is, these small spheres of light commonly occur in the vicinity of where sometimes Bigfoot is showing up or other phenomenon. So many people now in recent years in the Bigfoot field, are now beginning to come forward, not only in Pennsylvania, but around the country. And they’re talking about seeing these unusual, generally spheres of light, sometimes other light phenomena of generally spheres of light come down out of the trees, they float around the ground, they’ve approached fairly close to some of these people. But they’re observing these in areas that have a long history of UFO activity.



George Knapp

Ever have a case of one of these luminous spheres? Let’s call them orbs, that go into the body of people?



Stan Gordon

I cannot say that I’ve had that. I can tell you one of the first cases I got involved with that was quite intriguing goes back that 73 wave when we had a report from north of Pittsburgh during the time of all these other sightings were taking place. And I’ll tell you about some of those later. But it was two witnesses in a rural area that see about a seven foot tall hair covered creature with white hair, you don’t hear about the white ones, very often we do get those reports. So here’s this huge creature running across the road towards a wooded area. But in one of its hands, it had a glowing ball of light that it was carrying. In a short time later, this object came across the sky, and projected projected a beam of light down into the woods where the creature ran into. So we found that very interesting. And even more recently, this is 2019 in a rural area outside of Pittsburgh goes around one o’clock in the morning, and this fella was in the kitchens and happened to look out the back window. It was well illuminated because the outside lighting, there’s a lot of woods around there. And he sees a small Bigfoot, which we do get reports of small ones, about four to five feet tall. And he said this thing had long dark hair, he could see it on the head in the back and it was walking out right on two legs, your arms were very long, extended down below the knees, the arms were swinging as it moved, he could see it very well again, it moved with a long stride and it moved into a particular section going into the woods. And he said about three seconds later, in the exact position where the creature had entered a bright sphere of light about three to four inches in diameter just suddenly appeared. He said it was only about four feet above the ground. It was there for a few seconds, then it disappeared. About four to five seconds later, the light reappeared again, about 10 feet away. And this time, this sphere emitted a long, bright beam of light, about 10 to 12 feet long. It vanished and disappeared. And that’s the last thing you saw. But these are the types of things that are going on. And it’s another part of the mystery.



George Knapp

You mentioned about classic Bigfoot cases, before we leave that or move on, is there one that stands out in your mind that you’d want to share with us?



Stan Gordon

Oh, yeah, there are so many but the case of all cases and again, we could talk for hours about this one case, but this was the case that convinced myself and some of my team members, that wherever we’re dealing with the UFO and Bigfoot case is much more complicated. And there’s a lot more to this and none of us understand and that occurred during the 73 wave. It was October 25 1973. Up in Fayette County will probably mentioned that area what that area is along the Chestnut Ridge, which is a mountain range about 100 miles long that extends through Westmoreland, Indiana County here in southwest PA and extends down toward outside of Morgantown, Western West Virginia, there Preston County. It’s an active area year after year for UFOs and cryptids and paranormal phenomena, all kinds of things going on longer, especially in Westmoreland, and Fayette Counties. So on this particular evening, October 25 73, by the way that day, there were many reports coming in on my hotline from around the state. It was about 10:30 that night when I had a call from a state trooper from the Union Town barracks who had just come back from investigating this multiple witness UFO landing. And so I talked to him and he said he thought there was a possibility that something was still up there in the field. And he asked if I could get a team up there as soon as possible. Well, we did. We got our equipment together was late at night. We got our equipment together, we got our radiation gear. We got our other equipment, we found our way up to that area and Fayette County we were up there for much of the night. And what I found out was about nine o’clock that evening. About 15 people in that rural area. They see this very large red sphere as big as a barn, but 100 feet off the ground moving downward. And the story would focus on the farmer’s son. It would be the elder of the three fellas who went up in the field to investigate what this was. But anyhow, as he’s driving down the farm road, he sees people standing outside looking at this very large sphere moving downward. So he goes to a better location, get a better look. And it looks like it’s gonna land on his dad’s farm and the pasture. So there were two young neighbor boys, and he himself decided they were going to go up to see what this thing was. He stopped over at the farm, he obtained a .30-06, and a handful of ammunition. And he didn’t realize it till as things went on that evening that he had actually, there were two tracer rounds within the ammo. So the tracers for the hunters out there, you get that luminous trail that shows their trajectory when you fire them. So we have those as well. So as they’re riding down the farm road towards the pasture, they hear the dogs around the area going crazy. They have this high pitch, whining noise and these loud baby crying sounds. And as they get closer, they stopped their vehicle, they angle the truck with the headlights on so you can see the way up the hill towards the pasture. And they notice that it looks like something’s draining the power from their headlight, which they’ve never seen before. So they walk up to the top of the hill, and they’re standing there, and they cannot believe what they’re seeing about 250 feet away. This object is now on the ground or just right above it. But now it’s not a complete sphere. It’s like a big white dome, like a half a sphere, but it’s bright white, illuminating the whole area. And it’s making this loud whining noise. While they’re watching this thing in amazement, but then their attention is drawn to this barbed wire fence about 75 feet away. And along that barbed wire fence are these two tall, bipedal hair covered creatures. The one in front about eight feet tall, the one behind it’s about seven feet tall. The one in front is moving very slowly and the other ones following behind it. It’s covered in long, dark matted hair, they have no neck. The arms are so long are hanging down overs to the ground. They have luminous, bright, glowing green eyes. And the one young boy is so frightened he ran out of the field the other one starts yelling at the older fella, shoot at him shoot at him. So he grabs his .30-06. He takes this first shot had didn’t realize that that was a tracer. So he just got that luminous trail. When he fires that second shot, which is the second tracer, something very interesting happens. The largest of the two creatures reaches out with his one hand as though to grab that tracer, lets out this loud baby crying whining noise and the exact moment it does that, that great big object in the field physically vanishes and disappears. It doesn’t take off and leave it’s just disappears. So most of the luminosity is gone. The sound of stop the creatures turnaround, start walking back slowly along the fence line towards the woods. And the fella now is firing live ammo from his .30-06 towards the creatures and he said to me that I’ve been hunting all my life and he said until he passed away he said to me, said I’ll never forget how that big creature kept staring me with those glowing green eyes as I’m firing into it and it has no effect on it whatsoever. So they ran out of there and went back to their vehicle went home, took the family out of there took them to a neighborhood called the state police. When the trooper arrived about 45 minutes later, the witness said look, just forget about it. You’re gonna think I’m crazy. Trooper said we had a report of two similar creatures on a mountain the night before. I have to investigate the report. Then went up to the area in the trooper car. And when I interviewed the trooper he told me that when they go out to the scene, the area where the object was on the ground was self luminous and glowing, about 100 feet or more in diameter. He said they had extended up from about a foot up off the ground. The farm animals wouldn’t go anywhere near, he said if I had a newspaper. I could have read a newspaper he thought from the light off the glow. And there’s a lot more to the story. It got stranger during the night. I was told that when they went back to the barracks, both the trooper and the witness are taken to two separate rooms. They were separately interviewed and they called me to send out my team. But that was the case that really convinced us and was very well documented. I don’t know if you remember this name, but the late Dr. Berthold Schwartz was a very well known and famous psychiatrists. He came up here and spent a week up there interviewing the witnesses and investigating the case and went away convinced these people are telling the truth. And there was a lot more to that story, including men and black visit if you want to call it that. A mystery men visit after that happened that we didn’t know about till years later, because this fella thought these were fellows that were part of my research group. And that was an amazing story. But then there were some cases though even stranger, and there was one incident. That was the one that again was convincing to me that we’re dealing with a creature that is not flesh and blood, but suddenly much stranger. And if you’d like, I’ll tell you about that one also.



George Knapp

Let’s cover some other ground, non flesh and blood creatures. Do you have any others that you have encountered in connection with UFOs? Like Skinwalker Ranch where we had this bulletproof wolf, where there were other creatures that no one had ever seen before? Upright canines, for example. Have you run into those, the dogmen, the so called dogmen?



Stan Gordon

Yeah, actually, when I wrote my book, Silent Invasion years ago about all these incidents in 73. When I go into the description of the Bigfoot reports going on during that time, a lot of were your so called typical Bigfoot, six to nine feet tall, the long arms a hair covered body. But there were also a little bit of variation. Some reports some of the people described a taller, thinner creature, some described one was smaller and more muscular. But I had some incidents where people were, I mean, really, within feet. I mean, within a few feet of these creatures. There was one case where a woman was visiting a friend. This was in Westmoreland County, early morning hours, and she was visiting a friend. The home was a very low foundation to the ground. It was a rural area. There were numerous other sightings been going on right around there for weeks and weeks. And she had to get up early morning to go to the bathroom and she goes into the bathroom and she’s sitting there, the window is directly in front of her face. She hears these odd sound animal sounds, I didn’t know what they were. And suddenly, this thing rises up right into this window, looking right into her face. And she said, the head looked more like a wolf. It had fang-like teeth and luminous, glowing red eyes. And she was basically hysterical, she ran out of there. They called the state police in the state police connected her to me. But here’s another interesting part of the story. And this is something you rarely ever hear about. She was so scared that she made the people take her to her home several miles away, within the hour, the same or a similar creature showed up in her property. And that’s happened other cases. But going back to your question, there have been incidents that have going on in some of the cases, along the ridge in 73, where other cryptids were showing up. But there are other more specific cases where this phenomena would suddenly appeared to take place and activate and certain geographical locations and one of those goes back to 1979 and went on for several years. So this is on the border of Westmoreland and Armstrong County. This was down around. I’m trying to think of the name and we’ll think about it in a minute. But anyhow, this happened during in summer 79. People observed those objects falling from the sky into a wooded area. Soon after people around the area began to hear screams and cries in house, they began to find strange footprints, including three toed tracks, like the ones I was investigating and making casts of back in 73. There was a paranormal phenomena going on. There were strange spheres of light, UFOs. Now here’s what’s interesting. Sometimes when you have one cryptid in an area, sometimes other cryptids will also show up. And there have been incidents over the years around the country where sometimes a two types of cryptids are seen together. But you don’t hear about that very often. But very commonly like during that outbreak in 79. And going on for fears. At the same time, you’re getting an outbreak of black panther sightings. And of course, I’ve had these reports for years and years in Pennsylvania. And of course, when you think about black panthers, people think about the animals they’ve seen in the zoo, commonly like a leopard or jaguar, not common in this part of the world. But these reports have been going on for years and years. And I’ve had some incidents with black panther reports of witnesses that also strongly indicate that some of these incidents are not normal flesh and blood animals either which I can tell you about. So sometimes when you have this outbreak of various phenomena in these areas, you have other cryptids show up as well. Plus other paranormal phenomena. You have the strange sounds and smells and animal reactions and some electromagnetic effects in some cases and it goes on and on. And these type of reports seem to be going on more and more now. Not only in PA but other locations as well.



George Knapp

You mentioned about Skinwalker, which is, you know, we spent a lot of time 20 or so years trying to figure out why all of these different things appear in the same place. What is it about the place? Maybe it’s nothing about the place, maybe it’s the, open a hole in the fabric of reality all kinds of stuff come spilling in. UFOs, cryptids, Bigfoot cattle mutilations, poltergeist type activity. I know that Skinwalker is sort of a hotspot for that. you’re suggesting there are many other places where all these things spill over. You have an idea why they’re all related? Are we seeing different forms of the same phenomena, just taking different shapes?



Stan Gordon

And I think that’s George, I think that’s exactly what it is. I mean, again, some of these cases I’m hearing are so strange and unusual. And it’s so unbelievable that as I’m talking to other researchers around the country, and witnesses, they’re telling me the same thing. And I’m sure you’ve heard these reports, and others have heard these reports that these balls of light sometimes physically change, into other type of cryptids, or other type of phenomena. And it’s just amazing. One of the patterns I saw years ago, and it’s still ongoing in these areas, and other areas as well, is that many low level close range UFO sightings, and many encounters with cryptids, Bigfoot, thunderbirds, black panthers, and a whole menagerie of other really weird creature cases, which I can tell you about later, commonly occur in the vicinity of high energy sources. So you have a lot of cases around power plants, high tension power lines, radio and broadcast communication towers, railroad tracks, gas lines, gas wells, goes on, and on and on. I have no doubt there’s an energy connection to the phenomena. But again, I think there’s more to this mystery than we understand right now. I truly think that we’re dealing with phenomena is well beyond our scientific understanding right now. And I think that it’s something that needs to be looked at much deeper.



George Knapp

Stan as you know, this last couple of years has been a pretty incredible time for the UFO topic. I don’t know about you, but I’d never thought I would see it in my lifetime, where you have major media taking UFO seriously. New York Times does a story and that suddenly becomes respectable for other media to cover it. That gives some political cover to members of Congress to make inquiries. The UAP Task Force report comes out a couple of weeks ago, not much detail, but at least they didn’t try what the previous government programs have done, and that is explaining it away. There’s nothing to it, don’t worry about it. Can you comment on sort of the progress that has been made over the last couple of years, whether you’re encouraged by it, disappointed by it, and whether you feel that it’s ever going to be able to get to the bottom of this?



Stan Gordon

Well, I’m very encouraged by what I’ve been seeing. And of course, we all were awaiting for the preliminary assessment report to come out June 25. And I think at least it’s opened the doorway, that now it’s showing that the government is not taking that accounts that they were years ago, but now they’ve taken a much more serious approach. They’re not laughing at the cases being reported, that it’s making the people aware that there are sightings out there that we do not have an explanation for, they cannot explain away. So I think it’s encouraging the public to report these incidents. And again, I deal with these things all the time. I don’t think the public understands. This is not a rare phenomena. I mean, that report kind of focuses on mainly that number of reports was 144 reports from that time period for what November 2004 to March 2021, mainly military reports, which is very good and encouraging. Because here you have trained observers who cannot explain away what they encountered. But these sightings going year after year, I deal with these reports every year, all year round, it never ends. And we can’t even imagine how many reports are going on out there that we never hear about. Because so many people that I run into over the years tell me about sightings happen 10, 20, 30 years ago, significant cases they never told anybody about. And I mean, what I’m finding, even in recent weeks from the reports are coming in that some people are waiting again weeks and weeks before their report. But I find it interesting that I keep a log of all the reports coming in. And some nice people have the dates and times written down and they’re able to confirm other people saw that I already had records up. But I think it’s very encouraging what’s going on out there. And I’ve said for a long time what I’ve always felt that the government has always known a lot more about the UFO phenomenon than they’re telling the public but they do not have the answers themselves, they’re still trying to figure it out. Of course, it’s a worldwide phenomenon. It’s been going on for years and years, but they’re not in control of the situation. And they’re not able to come out and tell the public, because I think they don’t have all the answers themselves.



George Knapp

I agree with you. I mean, even if they have crash retrieval materials, even if they have bodies, that doesn’t necessarily solve the mystery, that doesn’t tell you where these things are from, or why they’re here, or what their interest is in us. And I, you know, and I’m also, Stan, I’ll ask you this question. Is it solvable? You know, the UAP Task Force seems like Congress is looking toward creating a permanent program. But they’re obviously nervous about how they look, no one wants to be the UFO senator necessarily, they’re fine with investigating cases that could involve national security or incursions over military basis. My belief is that to understand it, as as you have, is you have to follow the evidence where it leads and where it leads is really weird stuff. The AAWSAP program, Bigelow – BAASS, you know, that study that was funded by the money from Harry Reid, they looked into all the weird aspects, and it made the Pentagon nervous about how weird it was getting. What if this information gets out that we’re investigating poltergeist and Bigfoot. And that was really what led to the killing the program. But the fact is, unless you follow the evidence and investigate all that stuff, I’m not sure you’re ever going to figure this out.



Stan Gordon

Well, as I mentioned a few minutes ago, I think right now, and again, there’s a lot of scientists out there that are actually involved in this, but a lot of them do it quietly. I mean, I’ve known a lot of these scholars for years and years. But again, people that take the time to investigate these reports, are aware that there’s a lot of strange aspects of the whole phenomena. And again, when I started this years, and years ago, I wasn’t looking for this. And at times, I wish I never knew about this, but this is what the public is seeing. These are the kinds of reports that are going on. It’s not just one area, it goes on all around the country and around the world. And it’s much more complex. But as I said earlier, I think there’s a possibility, we may be dealing with more than one origin for this unknown category. And it’s extremely complex. I don’t think anybody has the answers. But I think that there’s something going on out there. And is much stranger, much more involved than any of us realize.



George Knapp

There’s two other things I want to ask you about for sure. One is Kecksburg. So you were boots on the ground as a youngster investigating Kecksburg. Over the years, there have been a lot of explanations for what it might be. I love debunking attempts, where are you on Kecksburg now?



Stan Gordon

Well, you know, I was 16 years old, when I started breaking on the news that evening around the greater Pittsburgh area, or documenting it, I was not out there. Now in fact I wasn’t even driving yet. Then I was writing all this information down. And I started the next day there to try to track down some witnesses, but there was hardly any names in the local papers. But over a period of weeks and months and years, I began to get more data in from relatives and friends and neighbors of people who were involved. And it was actually during the 1980s when things really began to open up on the case. And since then I tracked down, I can’t even tell you how many hundreds of people who had direct and indirect knowledge of the case. And I found out there was so much more to the story that nobody knew about. And I can give you a little bit of a summary. Again, we could talk for days about the Kecksburg case. So it’s December 9 1965, and that evening, I’m listening to radio station in Pittsburgh. And news is breaking about this brilliant fireball that was seen from the tip of Ontario, Canada, over Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, at about 4:47 p.m. it’s getting dark in this area, multitude of reports from local people seeing this brilliant object moving across the sky. They are calling the police department, the radio station, the newspapers, TV stations, some people thought it was an aircraft that was on fire. So what we later found out was this object moved over into our area in Westmoreland County. I found out a move over to city of Greensburg and as it moved out Route 30 east itmade a turn to the south. And then as I tracked down and found out for witnesses and was seen by a lot of people in the small communities as it moved out toward the mountains of Laurelville and then I was told it kind of hesitated then turn back began to track back towards Kecksburg, made another turn and dropped down into the woods. So the people I talked to said this thing was moving relatively slowly and made a change in direction along the trajectory and made a slow descent into the woods. Nobody reported seeing any parachutes in the sky or on the ground. So what I found out was that some of the local residents who saw this thing come down right over top of their head, making no sound, they didn’t hear any major sound. A few people said the heard what they thought was some type of a hissing noise. But they’d get down into the woods soon after it had fallen. They come across this large, metallic acorn shaped object, kind of an off gold bronze color, semi buried in the ground. This thing is approximately 10 to 12 feet in length, about eight to 10 feet in diameter, one solid piece of metal, which is important, because as one witness who was only a few feet away from it told me, he was a machinist always liked, he said, it looked like somebody took a liquid metal and put into an acorn shaped mold. So there’s no rivets, no seams, no fuselage, no wings, but on a raised up part of the back of the object, like on the acorn shape. He said there were markings on it that look more like some type of symbols than writing. And luckily, because of his background, he was somewhat familiar with Cyrillic, so Russian Soviet back in those days, he said, that is definitely not what it was. And over the course of the evening, hundreds of people descend on that small community after hearing the radio news being broadcast all around Western PA. And so first, you had civilians who went and found it, then you had volunteer firemen are coming in for a search for possible downed aircraft in the area. That’s when they came across the object as well. And then you had, again, all these civilians, then you had reporters there from all over the Pittsburgh area, they became part of the story. So you had reporters from all the newspapers, major radio and TV, they either saw or interacted with the military. And then you had the military, which was so interesting from so many people. During the evening, and during the times of late afternoon, evening, you began to have military vehicles come in from different directions. There were Army and Air Force reported by various people, including the media people who I interviewed. So whatever this object was, it was of big interest to the government that responded very, very quickly. I later found out from independent sources that the object left that area around one o’clock in the morning on a large military flatbed tractor trailer with a tarp over it. And many, many people saw that and I was told it went to Lockbourne Air Force Base near Columbus, Ohio. But the during the early morning hours of December 10. I was told that they set up the back the trailer and the object into a hangar. They set up a security perimeter around it, and they were given the shoot to kill order to anybody approach the hangar without the proper clearance. I was also found out it only stayed there for a short time, then it continued on to Wright Patterson Air Force Base. And later I was contacted by other people would tell me exactly what building they took it to at Wright Patterson, it was not the infamous hangar 18.



George Knapp

So today, what do you think it is? Well, I’ve heard all kinds of attempted explanations. It’s a Russian spacecraft. It’s the Nazi bell. It’s some secret NASA project, people who don’t want it to be unknowns will just throw out an excuse and hope it sticks to the wall.



Stan Gordon

Well, again, there’s so much more to this story. And there’s a lot of things that I’m still waiting to be able to confirm, hopefully someday. So there’s a lot more to the story than this out there. But I have always kept an open mind. There have been multitude of theories on this from the time it happened. I remember a witness I interviewed back at the time, who was interviewed by an Air Force officer who told her at that time that it was a Gemini capsule, they’ve been expelled in the area, which of course we know that was not the case. Then over the years, there have been many, many other theories. And right through the 50th anniversary of the case, when I think it was three or four other theories came out on it. And all these theories are really interesting, but that nobody one has the evidence to prove any of these theories are all theories. A lot of the data doesn’t fit, a lot of the theories we’ve already dismissed. And there’s there’s certain details that are still very interesting and unusual. And I keep an open mind to all possibilities. But until we have definitive data, we still don’t know for sure what this thing was.



George Knapp

So as far as you know, there’s no explanation you’ve heard that fits all the facts.



Stan Gordon

That’s correct.



George Knapp

The last question I want to ask is about what happened this year in Pennsylvania, this wave of activity back in February and March. What was going on? What were people reporting?



Stan Gordon

Okay, well, first of all, none of this is like the 73 outbreak when there were hundreds of reports. I mean, during that time, and Bigfoot, that was completely different. But we at times get these waves of activity and this past year and sightings continue again all the time, even right through the last few days reports are coming in. But this was probably late February, early March of this year, began to receive reports from many, many areas around the greater Pittsburgh area. So it wasn’t just one location, it was various counties and other areas of the state as well. This is some of the activity was going on. In March, three white circle lights and a trailer configuration reported in Cambria County. By the way, there were numerous reports up in that area. Even in recent weeks, there have been triangle shaped objects reported in more recent years. And during this time of activity, we had a report about large black rectangular object. A number of reports of small spherical objects, some kind of bright orange, low to the ground, hovering around people’s properties. And again, these are really interesting reports because some of these sightings are occurring in very populated areas. And so this went on for weeks and weeks. One of the other researchers I talked to was one of the fellows from the BORU research group up in Butler, Pennsylvania. He said he’d been receiving numerous reports of fireballs and spears, during March up in Butler County. Here’s a couple reports that he was receiving to just show you the interest the type of cases coming in. He said on March 8, a witness observed a shiny, bright cigar shaped object in the morning sky, sky was clear. The object did not appear to have any wings or tail. And the witness said it was so bright, he had to squint his eyes to view it. The witness was very familiar with aircraft, stopped his vehicle and got out to get a better look, the object moved into a cloud then never exited it, by the way that’s been going on for the last several years. Even in daylight. We’re getting reports of solid objects that enter the clouds, but they never exit from the clouds and the clouds sometimes dissipate, and they don’t see it again. But here’s an interesting report from March 11 up in Butler County, a man was in his kitchen that evening, when he began to feel a strange vibration and hurdle low rumble. He realized a sliding glass door on his deck was vibrating. As he looked out the back door he sees is very bright, very large pulsating around objects just above the trees at the edge of his yard. That object illuminated the backyard as though it was the middle of the afternoon. He stepped out on the deck and was in awe by what he saw. At that time, he felt a tingling sensation. His hair stood up on end, and he had chill bumps on his body. He called his wife he ran into get a camera. When he came back, it was gone. But again, that’s just an example. And George, we didn’t even get into it today. There are so many cases we have, detailed case of huge objects over populated areas, sometimes with electromagnetic effects that are just amazing. And these are the kinds of cases that new government investigation should be looking into.



George Knapp

Stan, I’m so glad that you’re still at this, still plugging away doing great work. I want to stay in touch.