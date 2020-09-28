Strange sighting in rural Alabama

MYSTERY WIRE (Coffee Co., Ala. – WDHN) — Joe Blackburn and Tanner Medley work at “Bama Slam”, an entertainment and recreational venue North of Enterprise.

Recently, the two men have received reports from ATV riders of distant sightings of an unusual animal in the tree line. In addition, they’ve heard a loud “shriek” cry late at night. But, it didn’t sound like a coyote.

Blackburn says “We get a lot of feed back from ATV riders, and one of those feed backs over the last 21-to-30 days there’s something unusual. There’s knocking going on, screeches, not dogs, not coyotes what can it be?”

A decade ago, a team from California visited Coffee County’s Asbury Community after reports of a “Bigfoot”, or a Skunk Ape due to a terrible smell in that vicinity. Despite three nights’ in the forest, they never found conclusive evidence of a creature.

Medley said, “when you dismiss all the erroneous possibilities, you have some sort of ape like creature.”

The men say whatever is in the woods it seems more frightened of humans.