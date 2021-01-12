Surviving Death: Examining what happens when you cross over and return

MYSTERY WIRE — What, if anything, happens after we die? Does some part of us survive physical death? These are some of the central questions of human existence examined in a new multi-part docuseries searching for evidence of life after death.

The thoughtful six part series, Surviving Death, shot to the top of the Netflix trending list in the United States the first week it was available to stream.

Leslie Kean (Photo: Tatiana Daubek)

The survival of human consciousness after physical death is one of the questions that presumably would be of interest to everyone.

The series is based on a book of the same name written by journalist Leslie Kean who compiled spooky but inspirational accounts of people who died and came back.

“So when you look into the evidence for the possibility of the survival of consciousness past death, it is hopeful,” Kean said in a recent interview with Mystery Wire. “Because the more you look, the more you will see that there’s a lot of different areas of research that point towards the possibility of survival.”

The series interviews academics who have investigated how consciousness might exist separately from the human brain, along with memories of past lives.