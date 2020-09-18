The Weekly World News adventures of Bat Boy might return to store shelves soon

MYSTERY WIRE — Do you remember the story of Bat Boy? How about the time aliens abducted cheerleaders or when a redneck vampire attacked a trailer park? If you do, then you will be interested to know the Weekly World News might return to the checkout isle at your grocery store soon.

The company is looking for $50,000 from a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to relaunch its newsgathering, reporting, graphics and video capabilities.

The Weekly World News was a tabloid newspaper style magazine which published questionable-at-best news stories in the United States from 1979 to 2007.

Its cover stories became well known for being based on supernatural or paranormal themes. It was mainly printed all in black and white and today, some of its more famous covers have become pop-culture art.

The print version of Weekly World News stopped in August 2007.

In 2009, Weekly World News was relaunched as an online and social media publication. The current editor-in-chief is Greg D’Alessandro.

Now, there is a new effort by D’Alessandro to bring it back by being funded through a Kickstarter campaign.

According to the company, the campaign will begin Monday, September 21, 2020.

In a news release about the Kickstarter campaign, the company is described as follows: