Trump’s DNA used as leverage in argument for privacy

MYSTERY WIRE — What would you pay for President Donald Trump’s DNA? And what would you do with it?

Okay, stop it. Just stop it. Your “Jurassic Park” upbringing is just embarrassing. So, besides cloning the leader of the free world, what would you do with Trump’s DNA?

The Earnest Project is way aead of you. They claim to have collected Trump’s DNA, along with samples from several other world leaders … and Elton John.

Their reason? To generate attention to the important privacy and personal security questions in our brave new world.

Perhaps the biggest dilemma:

The question is whether the powerful will protect only themselves or all of us. The Davos Group / The Earnest Project

Check out OneZero for a thoughtful analysis of the personal risks of your DNA in someone else’s hands.

