Uncovering the mystery of the Bosnian pyramids

MYSTERY WIRE — Ancient civilizations around the world built pyramids in Egypt, China, Central America, but the oldest of them all might be in Europe.

Photos show the Valley of the Pyramids in Bosnia. They look like mountains, but are the product of a massive engineering program, according to the PhD archaeologist who has spent more than a decade as the principal investigator. He says evidence shows they are not only the largest of all the pyramids, but also the oldest. Below you can read the conversation George Knapp had with Archaeologist, Dr. Semir “Sam” Osmanagich.

GEORGE

Why is a guy who investigates Bosnian pyramids at a UFO conference?

Dr. Semir Osmanagic

Because I’ve been invited. And when I saw the list, we had Brien Foerster talking about ancient civilizations in Peru. Brad Olsen, the same thing, South America. I said that … makes sense for me. The rest of it is a little bit different because since I’m a scientist, I want everything to be, you know, confirmed, scientifically measured, analyzed, tested.

GEORGE

You’re a PhD, you speak, you teach at a university. Is there a stigma attached to being involved with a UFO conference?

Dr. Semir Osmanagic

I don’t care? Of course there is. I don’t care.

GEORGE

Tell me about your discovery, because I’ve read about Bosnian pyramids for a while. I didn’t know what to make of them. I know that the archaeological community tries to dismiss it, in general.

Dr. Semir Osmanagic

The Bosnian pyramids are the largest, the biggest, the oldest pyramids on the planet. In 2005. I first traveled to the little Bosnian town of Visoko in central Bosnia, just half an hour from the capital city of Sarajevo, to visit the local museum. Then I saw this — everybody called it “hill” — but it had four sides. triangular faces, four corners, the same slope from bottom to the top. I took a compass, and the compass showed me that the sides are perfectly oriented to the cardinal points. North south, east west. Mother Nature doesn’t make hills with four triangular faces in perfect orientation. However, we have been programmed to think about the pyramids, Egypt, desert, pharaohs, tombs. Let’s forget those bedtime stories about pyramids being tombs. Pyramids are actually — the first one, the biggest one, the most superior one — energy machines. So after my first visit, I asked for permission from the government to do some preliminary research — archaeological trenches, geological core drilling, lab analysis. Everything I did: anomaly, anomaly, anomaly. Meaning … not naturally made. In 2006, I established a nonprofit foundation for archaeological research, scientific research, and in the last 15 years, the Bosnian pyramid project has become the most active archaeological site in the world. Every year, 300 to 400 volunteers, so far from 63 countries. In the last 10 years, 3,550 of them. Our employees work there. Tens of thousands of visitors. (A) number of experts from different fields. Five scientific conferences. Confirming: that we have a pyramid complex in the heart of Europe, which is 33,600 years old. How do we know that? Because once you remove 3 to 4 feet of soil above the structure, we are finding concrete blocks. Some of them rectangular, some of them square in shape, from 7 to 40 tons. And not one row block, but several rows. Between those rows of blocks, we are discovering fossilized leaves. It’s organic material. It can be radiocarbon dated, which we did: 29,200 years plus minus 400 years. This is radiocarbon date and calibrated to date … their age is about 14 to 15% more: 33,600 years, the oldest pyramids on the planet.

GEORGE

33,000 years. That changes everything.

Dr. Semir Osmanagic

This changes everything. So the history books are wrong.

GEORGE

I would imagine you are hit with nothing but hostility from your colleagues around the world.

Dr. Semir Osmanagic

From day one. Archaeologists, geologists, museum curators, historians … all against us. They’ve been writing petitions to the Bosnian government to stop the project. However, since we have this touristic aspect involved, people are coming to see. They are very happy. We had, we had big support from the public in Bosnia and surrounding countries. The government really did not want, on one hand, to give us financial support. But on the other hand, they didn’t want to shut us down.

GEORGE

I would imagine the government would see this as a point of pride. Hey, the old pyramids in the world are here.

Dr. Semir Osmanagic

Exactly. So even though the cultural establishment is against it, the politicians are fine with this project. So, right now it is becoming a project that’s proving that with engineering knowledge, with scientific instruments, we can measure the existence of the energy beam going through the top of the Bosnian Pyramid of the Sun, which is 28 kilohertz in frequency and electrical in nature, continuous and focused. We sent a drone above the pyramids, and what we measured was an electrical field going from 13 feet, wider all the way to 70 feet, back to 13, 70, 13. In science, these are called the scalar waves, or torsion fields. They call them Tesla’s scalar waves because he was the first one experimenting with this type of the subtle energy, 120 years back. And scalar waves move quicker than the speed of light. So they are an ideal medium for communication of very long distances. Not AT&T long distance, but vast cosmic distances.

GEORGE

So the question is, who built them? What civilization built them?

Dr. Semir Osmanagic

Well, now, everything we do we try to find scientific answers. We wanted to see the direction of this energy beam. In the morning, mostly to the east. Noon, south. Afternoon, southwest. Evening, west. Meaning the energy beam is following the movement of our sun. Does it mean that this energy beam is communicated with our son, using it as the cosmic gate, and then communicating with other solar systems and other galaxies? If the answer is yes, we have the cosmic internet. So yes, it was somebody obviously much more advanced than us who constructed the pyramids. Those who are the oldest — because they are the biggest, always — in China, Egypt, Bosnia, Mexico. So the first potential purpose of pyramids is the communication. And you know what, how many independent researchers in the last few decades are trying to say, well, the pyramids in Egypt are not tombs, “They’re probably this, they are probably … ” They speculate. We are the first to actually prove that, because we measure it. We have our field project.

GEORGE

The fact that you have pyramids — in Bosnia, in China, in Mexico, in Egypt — all these different earthly civilizations all built the same kind of structures, a coincidence? Or they were all doing the same thing?

Dr. Semir Osmanagic

Well, let’s put it this way. The oldest are the biggest. In China, Indonesia, like Gunung Padang, Koh Ker in Cambodia. The pyramids in Australia, Gympie pyramid came later. Nubian pyramids, 155 Egyptian pyramids, pyramids for the island of Mauritius, seven of them, 104 Canary Island pyramids, 300 Peru, Bolivia. Of course, 100,000 in Central America, Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Belize. Mayan pyramids. Cahokia pyramids in the States. The world of the past was the world of pyramids. But the oldest are the most superior. For example, in Egypt, the oldest — limestone, granite. Those that came later 12th, 19th, 20th dynasty — mud-brick. In China, the oldest — sandstone granite. Those that came later, again, mud-brick. So, we don’t have evolution … on the contrary. So, we know that the first purpose is communication, energy beams. But, the ancients were smart. When they built the structure, they built the machine. It’s multipurpose, use. The first, communication. Second, we have a huge network of prehistoric underground tunnels under the Bosnian valley of pyramids, five pyramids. Now this network runs for tens and tens of miles. Of course, on the Giza plateau, three levels of tunnels. And Teotihuacan, Mexico, we have tunnels, and the Palenque tunnels and the Chinese pyramids’ tunnels. But our network is the most extensive, and unlike other countries, who forbid access to those tunnels, we have our tunnels open to the public. Every year, tens of thousands of people visit our tunnels and we have healing aspects in those tunnels. What does that mean? We have not hundreds, but thousands of testimonials of people being healed in those tunnels. People come with the high sugar in the blood — 10, 12, 15. They come back after one hour, it dropped to 5.7 or 5.1 which is normal level. People come at high blood pressure. They got back, normal level. People with the pains, pains are gone. People come with very serious diseases. They stay for the week. They go twice a day. Cancer, tumors, some other.

GEORGE

So do you have a separate investigation looking into that?

Dr. Semir Osmanagic

Of course. We have medical doctors doing that. We are the first one who approached pyramids as the interdisciplinary scientific project. Classical sciences? Yes — archaeologists, geologists, they all are part of our stuff. We have 75 employees, our little nonprofit foundation. But besides classical science, archaeology, geology, pathology, paleontology, we have high tech. We have geothermal, satellite, you know, georadar investigation, we have energy aspect, engineers, physicists, electrical, sun engineers, telecommunication engineers, medical doctors, even spiritual scientists. The healing aspect is very important. How do we explain that? Ten factors, the best electromagnetic field — which we measure. The best ultrasound frequency — 28 kilohertz, levitation frequency. The best extremely low frequency — 7.83 hz., it’s called Schumann resonances in the sciences, it’s the natural energy field of the planet. Here, it’s 12 to 15 hz. Over there, 7.83. High concentration negative ions. They remove viruses, bacterias from our body. Over here, 25 to 50 negative ions per cubic centimeters. Over there, Bosnian pyramid tunnels 20 to 40,000. So, no harmful cosmic radiations, no natural radioactivity, no WiFi signal, no cell phone signal. You enter the tunnels, it’s the best-preserved, the safest and most protected place on the planet. Our body cells without enemies from outside, they start doing their job. What is their job? The regeneration process, the self healing. The second purpose of pyramid energy — self healing, protection of what is the most important for us, our health. Number three, we are finding water in the pyramids tunnels. We analyzed. First, conventional — chemical, microbiological, no viruses, no bacterias. Ph, excellent: 7.5. We have done analysis at Dr. Masaru Emoto in Japan, late Masaru Emoto. Molecular structure of Bosnian pyramid water — beautiful, hexagonal. Hexagon is the most powerful geometrical shape when it comes to the energy. And beautiful crystal-like structures, like Christmas trees. Energetically alive water. What you and I drink, the bottled water, city water — energetically dead. Why? No viruses, no bacterias, but chlorine. Yes, it’s treated. Chlorine is poison … fluorides, poisons … traces okay, metals, poison. But what we have there, it is energetically alive, healthy water.



GEORGE

You need to bottle this stuff.

Dr. Semir Osmanagic

We bottle it and this is one of our sources of income. We need to cover 75 employees, archaeological digging. So water, tourists visit, we don’t receive a penny from the government and we are growing every year.