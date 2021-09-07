Video of last Tasmanian Tiger in captivity colorized

MYSTERY WIRE — Newly colorized footage of the last Tasmanian tiger in captivity was published Tuesday on the 85th anniversary of his death.

The film of Benjamin, a thylacine living at Beaumaris Zoo, Hobart, in the Australian island of Tasmania, was filmed in December 1933 by naturalist David Fleay.

The National Film and Sound Archive of Australia collaborated with French colourist Samuel François-Steininger to revive the impressive images of Benjamin.

In the film the thylacineis shown in his enclosure, walking, lying in the sun, yawning, scratching himself and sniffing the air.

The 35mm negative was in a good condition but it took François-Steininger’s team 200 hours of work to colourise.

Benjamin, who was also filmed by Fleay in 1935, died on 7 September 1936.

Thylacines were the largest known carnivorous marsupial in the world and were officially extinct in the 1930s.