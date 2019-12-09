WWI battleship wreckage found on bottom of Atlantic

MYSTERY WIRE — The moment of discovery produced a lot of smiles as scientists declared they found one of the most famous German warships from World War I.

When it sank on Dec. 8, 1914, the German battlecruiser Scharnhost was trying to take on a larger British naval force off the Falkland Islands. More than 800 crew were aboard the Scharnhorst when it was sunk along with eight other German warships.

A look at the history of the wreckage and the battle that sent it to the bottom of the ocean is on livescience.com’s “Famous World War I battleship discovered at the bottom of the Atlantic.”

Expedition leader Mensun Bound, a marine archaeologist, described the joy of finding the ship in this statement: