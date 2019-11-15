Bob Lazar’s UFO story makes it to the big screen

Editor’s note: This story originally appeared on 8NewsNow.com on Dec. 12, 2018.

2018 was a big year for UFO news. It was a year ago this month when the Pentagon admitted it has been secretly studying unidentified flying objects and also released a few videos recorded by military pilots.

The sudden re-emergence of official interest in these unknown aircraft has also resulted in a closer look at older UFO cases and testimony, including one story that started in Las Vegas.

A new documentary film about UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar is out and there’s no way I-Team Reporter George Knapp would miss the world premiere.

It was 29 years ago that Lazar came forward, claimed he worked on technology out in the Nevada desert, and suddenly the Area 51 base became known all over the world.

The I-Team has done occasional updates with Lazar over the decades but it is never easy to get him to open up. The premiere of the new film has fired up many of the same arguments about his credibility, but the first audience to see the movie didn’t need much convincing.

The line of eager fans stretched around a city block in downtown Los Angeles. A sellout crowd of 1,600 people filed into the historic United Artists theater to see a film narrated by movie star Mickey Rourke and to hobnob with like-minded enthusiasts, some brought their Area 51 saucer model kits. At least one wore an ET mask.

A few famous faces were in the audience when director Jeremy Corbell took the stage and explained why he was inspired to tackle this particular slice of UFO history.

“The reason I made this film is because I wanted to know the truth,” said Jeremy Corbell, documentary filmmaker. “People that are haters, debunkers talk smack. Some of you are in this audience. You don’t know the story. You didn’t get it right.”

As the lights dimmed and the projector fired up, the subject of the movie Bob Lazar took a seat alongside other interested parties.

“There are nine flying saucers, flying discs out there…”

That 1989 interview on KLAS TV changed things forever for Bob Lazar, whose identity was made public months later. His story about alleged alien technology being stored and analyzed at S-4, a camouflaged facility built into a mountain south of Groom Lake, the heart of the now infamous Area 51 military base, set off a stampede.

UFO researchers by the busload made the pilgrimage to the Nevada desert, along with major news organizations. The story put Area 51 on the map worldwide, inspired movies, TV shows, and books, led to the creation of the E.T. highway and a namesake professional baseball team.

In our periodic interviews with Lazar over the last 29 years, he expressed regret about ever coming forward. In Corbell’s film, Lazar opens up even more.

“I worked at a secret base called S-4 near Area 51. It changed my life, mostly for the negative. At this point in my life, I would probably lean toward not saying anything,” Lazar said.

In the film, Lazar goes into specific detail about the technology he says he saw, technology that is remarkably similar to the objects seen in videos released one year ago by the Pentagon and first obtained by the To The Stars Academy.

These craft can generate gravity and bend space-time, Lazar said nearly three decades ago, and now, the topic is once again generating waves of media coverage.

Audience response to the film’s premiere was overwhelmingly positive enough to coax a visibly uncomfortable Lazar onto the stage with the director to answer a few questions, including the attacks on his credibility that are a staple on social media. Lazar says he doesn’t blame people for their skepticism.

“I understand it is an incredible story and I myself would have a hard time believing it. As I said in the film, the events portrayed occurred just like they were shown. Frankly, I’d prefer that people didn’t believe it so I don’t get bothered and asked questions at all.”