Skip to content
Mystery Wire
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
The Latest
Area 51
UFO
Military Technology
Mysteries
Paranormal
Podcast
Space Science
Video
About
About Mystery Wire
Contact Mystery Wire
Search
Search
Search
Paranormal
John Fogerty’s UFO fascination follows him from childhood dream
Exorcists in training as church revives rituals
The zombie apocalypse just got real
Clowns scare us, but why?
Zak Bagans talks about haunted ‘Annabelle’ doll encounter
Latest Paranormal Video
Tours of Goldfield Hotel reveal unsettling stories of boomtown's past
Video
Goldfield Hotel haunted by ghosts, stories of spirits in hallways
Video
More Paranormal Headlines
‘Most haunted’ covers a lot of ground in Nevada
Haunted nation: Places to seek out your ghosts
‘Alaskan Triangle’ swallows 16,000 people over 20 years
45% of Americans believe in ghosts and demons, poll says
I-Team: UFO Fest means close encounters of a different kind
Exorcist casts demons out of Oregon man as reporter watches
Research on UFOs, remote viewing, and spiritual mediums discussed at special conference
UFO-themed gifts galore at Stratosphere’s ‘Alien Store’
Tours of Goldfield Hotel reveal unsettling stories of boomtown’s past — Part 2
Goldfield Hotel haunted by ghosts, stories of spirits in hallways — Part 1
The Latest
$35K paid for metal believed to have tie to UFOs
John Fogerty’s UFO fascination follows him from childhood dream
Conclusions hard to draw on UFO questions cloaked in secrecy — Part 8
Five USS Princeton officers add to details on 2004 ‘Tic Tac’ UFO event
Christians, Mormons, Raelians all see UFO question differently — Part 7
Letter seeks cooperation on UFO studies from military, government
Aliens are here, and they’re not our friends, John Lear says — Part 1
Ridicule buries UFO reports, just as intended, John Lear says — Part 2
Cattle mutilations and beyond: John Lear and ‘the grand deception’ — Part 3
Bob Lazar convinced disks were alien, calls UFO secret ‘unfair outright’ — Part 6
More UFO
Latest Mystery Wire News
JANET planes ferry workforce from Las Vegas to Area 51
Earthquake predictions not reliable, scientists repeat
Bob Lazar’s UFO story makes it to the big screen
$35K paid for metal believed to have tie to UFOs
Bob Stoldal, George Knapp on challenges of revealing Area 51 story — PODCAST
Harsh Ethiopian pools show limits of life
John Fogerty’s UFO fascination follows him from childhood dream
Exorcists in training as church revives rituals
Ugly past of mind control experiments lingers over Fort Detrick Army Base
Bob Lazar: The man who sent shock waves through UFO circles 30 years ago