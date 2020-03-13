‘Believer Festival’ cancels Las Vegas events in April as coronavirus spreads

MYSTERY WIRE — A young Las Vegas festival that was generating some buzz announced Friday that this year’s events are postponed as the nation deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Believer Festival” has grown over the last several years as an eclectic mashup of dance, music, storytelling and New Age thought. Events scheduled for late April in the Downtown Arts District and Red Rock Canyon are canceled.

We're sad to announce this year's #believerfest is off. Thank you to everyone who had planned to be with us. We hope to see you soon.



You’ll hear from us about our plans to stay connected at https://t.co/pBNKjzr2dg pic.twitter.com/GaQF3taCYL — Black Mountain Institute (@BlackMtnInst) March 13, 2020

“We say this with broken hearts. We were so keen to join with you for an extraordinary experience, including the debut of Las Vegas’ Moth StorySLAM,” says a statement on the festival’s website. The StorySLAM would have provided an open mic for 10 storytellers on the theme “true Vegas.”

The festival had 22 performers listed on its website for this year.

“Though we may have to isolate for our health, we know as keenly as ever how intricately we are connected. Deepening those connections, pursuing them as we can—that’s health, too,” the announcement says.

The festival, which is associated with the Black Mountain Institute, relies on donations for programming and keeping ticket prices lower.