Cameras, sensors collecting info at Skinwalker Ranch, new owner says

MYSTERY WIRE — Sensors and cameras are collecting evidence of the very strange things that happen at Utah’s Skinwalker Ranch.

Brandon Fugal

That’s according to Newsweek, which filed this report Tuesday as we learned the identity of the man who bought the ranch from aerospace tycoon Robert Bigelow:

And don’t miss our report below on Brandon Fugal, a Utah commercial real estate magnate. Fugal, 46, was involved with Skinwalker Ranch 10 years ago when he was part of a project that studied gravity and possible clean energy solutions, but did not buy the Ranch from Bigelow until 2016.

The 512-acre ranch was analyzed for years under Bigelow’s ownership, with the involvement of Dr. Hal Puthoff and Dr. Christopher “Kit” Green.

Fugal describes his interest in an interview with Vice/Motherboard:

Science and discovery are what drive me. It’s not money. It’s not that I’m obsessed with UFOs or little green men or cattle mutilations or shape-shifting demonic entities. I have no idea if aliens exist. You’d have to ask them. Brandon Fugal

That comment is reminiscent of remarks by former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who set up funding for projects that included studies at Skinwalker Ranch around 2008. Under Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies (BAASS), anomalies in how the laws of phyics apply brought scientists to the area.

Mystery Wire’s George Knapp wrote a 2005 book, “Hunt for the Skinwalker: Science Confronts the Unexplained at a Remote Ranch in Utah,” along with Dr. Colm Kelleher.

Fugal told Newsweek he has collected video of “anomalous aerial phenomena,” in addition to evidence of “anomalous injuries” and “transient EMF” — unexplained electrical phenomena.

Knapp said Tuesday, “I was hopeful he might pick up the torch from Bob Bigelow and re-establish a scientific inquiry into the weird events that have been reported in the Uintah basin for more than 200 years. It looks like he’s done that.”

Previous documentation of anomalies at the site was not included in the purchase, according to the Vice/Motherboard report.