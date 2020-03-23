Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl claims paranormal activity during recent album recording

MYSTERY WIRE — In February of this year, the Foo Fighters finished their next album. Soon after, frontman Dave Grohl says what happened while recording the album in a home built in Encino, CA back in the 40’s is nothing short of paranormal activity.

According to a Rolling Stone article, Grohl and his bandmates started to see things happening that no one could explain.

“When we walked into the house in Encino, I knew the vibes were definitely off but the sound was fucking on,” Grohl said, according to NME. “We started working there and it wasn’t long before things started happening. We would come back to the studio the next day and all of the guitars would be detuned.

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl in concert (Photo: Foo Fighters official Facebook)

“Or the setting we’d put on the board, all of them had gone back to zero,” he continued. “We would open up a Pro Tools session and tracks would be missing. There were some tracks that were put on there that we didn’t put on there. But just like weird open mic noises. Nobody playing an instrument or anything like that, just an open mic recording a room. And we’d fucking zero in on sounds within that. And we didn’t hear any voices or anything really decipherable. But something was happening.”

Rolling Stone writes the band tried to record what they now say was paranormal activity using a “nest cam”.

“We started to see things on the nest cam that we couldn’t explain,” Grohl said. This is when Grohl went to talk with the home’s current owner who let him in on the house’s past, a story, it would seem, we may never find out.

I had to sign a f****** non-disclosure agreement with the landlord because he’s trying to sell the place. So, I can’t give away what happened there in the past but these multiple occurrences over a short period of time made us finish the album as quickly as we could. Dave Grohl – Singer, guitarist for the Foo Fighters

Rolling Stone points out the Foo Fighters are not the first band to have paranormal experiences. Black Sabbath wrote their 1973 album, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath, in a haunted castle. The Red Hot Chili Peppers encountered ghosts at a building dubbed “The Mansion” while making Blood Sugar Sex Magik. Nine Inch Nails cut The Downward Spiral in the home where Sharon Tate lived at the time of the Manson massacre. And Radiohead worked on OK Computer in a house Thom Yorke described as “very haunted.”