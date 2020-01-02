Former military intelligence officer pursues supernatural phenomena

Dr. John Alexander was a Special Forces combat commander during the Vietnam conflict, rose to the rank of Lt. Colonel in Army Intelligence, and worked directly with the Army’s remote viewing program to train “psychic soldiers.” He created an internal Pentagon program to locate UFO documents and witnesses. Later, Dr. Alexander served as Director of Non-Lethal Weapons research at Los Alamos National Lab, was a consultant to businessman Robert Bigelow in the creation of NIDS (National Institute for Discovery Sciences) which investigated UFOs, animal mutilations, Skinwalker Ranch, and survival of consciousness after death. Dr. Alexander has written several books about modern warfare, UFOs and paranormal mysteries, and in recent years has traveled the globe investigating psychic healing, shamanic experiences, and altered states of consciousness. This story originally aired Nov. 16, 2017 on KLAS TV in Las Vegas. Don’t miss the entire interview.

Former military intelligence officer Dr. John Alexander has spent a lifetime pursuing what many would call paranormal or supernatural phenomena while at the same time, still working as a defense consultant.

For Alexander, it’s all in a day’s work.

A picturesque ranch in northeastern Utah has emerged as one of the most intense paranormal hotspots on earth.

When Las Vegas billionaire and space entrepreneur Robert Bigelow first saw the property in the mid-1990s, Dr. John Alexander was with him.

Bigelow installed a team of scientists and investigators from his National Institute for Discovery Science on the property, and over the next several years, the team witnessed and documented dozens of high strangeness events, including daylight animal mutilations and night-time encounters with an unknown intelligence. Alexander gave it a name.

“Precognitive sentient phenomena. Something else is in control,” he said.

CLICK TO SEE THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW:

The study of Skinwalker Ranch continued for years though the mystery only intensified. Getting scientists to consider so-called paranormal activity was a victory of sorts, and is one of Alexander’s lifelong goals.

“Part of my agenda is to assist in making it viable for serious scientists to research these things without ruining their reputation, livelihood, or career,” Alexander said.

The walls of his Las Vegas home are packed with photos and mementos from exotic adventures he and wife Victoria have taken in pursuit of hidden realms and alternate realities. Hanging with gorillas in Rwanda, diving with whales in Tonga, advising the military in Afghanistan, communing with an African healer or Amazonian shaman one day, dining with renowned physicists Edward Teller and Hal Puthoff the next.

The topics he has investigated are castigated, in part, because of what they might mean to our concept of reality.

“Part of what we’re discussing here is frightening to people because if these things are real, then their belief systems are in jeopardy.

For example, near death experiences. Alexander first learned about them as a Green Beret commander during the Vietnam conflict when a fellow special forces soldier essentially died in combat but returned to his body.

Alexander later earned a doctorate studying near death experiences as reported all over the world. He’s surprised there isn’t more interest among scientists and others.

“The continuation of consciousness beyond death ought to be of interest to 100 percent of the population, I mean, so if you want relevance, it would be that.”

While in the military, he worked with the army’s psychic spy program, the remote viewers whose exploits were characterized in the movie “The Men Who Stare at Goats.” He also briefed Pentagon bigwigs on unknown aerial objects, UFOs, and later befriended psychic Uri Geller, whose ability to bend spoons with his mind was confirmed in lab studies sponsored by the CIA. Some of the mangled cutlery are now family keepsakes. In “Reality Denied,” a new book about his unusual exploits, Alexander argues that these seemingly unrelated weird subjects might share a common link — consciousness.

“A lot of the mistakes made in these fields is they tend to stovepipe, delineate, talk about UFOs, near death experiences, psychokinesis, ghosts, whatever it is, and look at them in separation and I think we need to step back and look at them in totality,” he said.

The first requisite for pursuing these topics, he says? A thick skin.

Here is a link to Alexander’s website.