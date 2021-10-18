Ghost Hunting 101

MYSTERY WIRE (LAS VEGAS) — Halloween may still be a few weeks away, but for some, gaining a grasp on ghost hunting skills has already begun.

On Friday, the Whitney Recreation Center hosted a special night for those interested in seeking out spooky spirits as beginner ghost hunters.

Ghost Hunter 101 workshop at Whitney Recreation Center

The center collaborated with Elite Vegas Paranormal Society in hosting the workshop.

Those in attendance learned how to decipher false positives, the basics of paranormal investigating, safety protocols, correct usage of equipment, and materials.

“We want to educate people that a.) it’s nothing to be afraid of. (b.) it’s around us all the time. (c.) that they’re able to experience it without being, kind of break some of the myth,” said Brian Purdy a member of the Elite Vegas Paranormal Society.

The group says recreation centers are a magnet for some ghosts and spirits because they are drawn to happiness.