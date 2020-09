Government officials dressed as ‘pocong or traditional shrouded ghosts to represent the victims of COVID-19 put on a face mask to a motorist during a coronavirus awareness campaign at a market in Tangerang, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Writings on the posters read “My mask protects you, your mask protects me” and “Wear mask, wash your hands, keep your distance”. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

MYSTERY WIRE — Government officials dressed as a shrouded ghosts, traditionally known as a ‘pocong’, to represent the victims of COVID-19, are taking part in a coronavirus awareness campaign at a market in Tangerang, Indonesia.

Writings on the posters read “My mask protects you, your mask protects me” and “Wear mask, wash your hands, keep your distance”.

Back in the early days of the global pandemic, another village in Indonesia also used ‘ghosts’ to warn people to stay away.