Las Vegas – Nevada’s newest ghost town

George Knapp: You know, when I first met you, you seemed to be content to not be known in the US, or at least that's what you said. It's nice to be able to go outside and go out to eat and not be mobbed, as you are anywhere else in the world. Part of that was true, I guess. But, but deep down inside, it wasn't true.

Robbie Williams: It was at the time. You know, a long time ago, maybe 15 years ago, 14 years ago. The spotlight that shone on the from the rest of the world was incredibly intense. You know, like ... name anybody that was huge and went mental because they were too huge. That was me. And I sort of made a sane choice. I used to go to Los Angeles every January for the sun. And at the end of one January, I was like, "What am I going back for? I like it here." I can walk about, I get to enjoy the spoils of my career. I have enough money, I've sold enough records, I have enough fame, you know, so I'm gonna live here and be anonymous and I turned down loads of nice jobs in TV in LA and stuff. And yeah, I made a sane choice. And then the kids arrived. My kids arrived and I'm a father of three. And I'm married, to be honest with you, the insane spotlight that shone on me for the longest time, kind of ebbed and moved on to somebody else. And, you know, life became more manageable. That, mixed with the kids arriving. Daddy goes to work now. And I'm like, "Okay, I fancy bit of what America has to offer professionally." And if something happens, then great. If nothing happens, I'll do something else. But that's why I'm here.