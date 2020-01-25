Ley lines: Coincidence, or Earth’s energy channels?

MYSTERY WIRE — Ley lines have been called “Mother Earth’s veins.” They conduct supernatural energy and connect important places around the globe.

Just like we have veins that flow in and out of the heart, Mother Earth has Ley Lines, which are lines of energy that coil around the earth in a similar fashion as a strand of DNA. Tanaaz, for foreverconscious.com

Among the notable sites on ley lines: The Great Pyramids of Giza, Chichen Itza and Stonehenge. A separate list on foreverconscious.com includes Machu Picchu and Angkor Wat.

Eight of the most “energetic places” on Earth come from a 1993 book by Robert Coon tited, “Spheres of Destiny: The Shaftesbury Prophecy.” Huffington Post offers a guide the those sites, or “chakras:”

The 8 most Energetic Places on Earth you can go to Reconnect and Recharge your Internal Power Grid

While apparently known for ages by Eastern cultures and ancient Egyptians, ley lines were only introduced to Western thought in 1921. For some, ley lines explain the power of certain places around the planet. For others, the lines are merely coincidence.

New Age spirituality surrounding crystals and meditation techniques has thrived in places like Sedona, Arizona. Nevada City, California, sees itself as a competitor with Sedona for the title of spiritual vortex of the universe. And a recent guide mentions three US sites as “primary active areas” for vortexes:

Sedona, Arizona

Pyramid Lake, Nevada

Orla, Texas

The Sierra Nevada range also comes up frequently in discussions of spiritual places associated with energy vortexes. This example talks about navigating the Sierras by energy lines