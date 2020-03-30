Live from Skinwalker Ranch

MYSTERY WIRE — If you ever wanted to get past the gates at Skinwalker Ranch in Utah, now you can. But like much of what we’re doing during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can do it virtually from home.

History will be streaming live video from the ranch Tuesday, March 31. We have linked the feed below where you can watch live or the replay.

For the first time ever, HISTORY is gaining full access to one of the most infamous and secretive hotspots of paranormal and UFO-related activities on earth in its new one-hour nonfiction series, “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch.” Few have ever gained official access to Skinwalker Ranch, and none have ever been able to bring cameras onto the property for a television series, until now. Anchored by never-before-seen footage of the ranch and what it contains, the series will feature the new ranch owner, Brandon Fugal, and a team of well-respected scientists and experts who will conduct a daring and thorough search of this infamous 512-acre property located in Utah’s Uinta Basin in an attempt to find out the ‘who?’ ‘what?’ and ‘why?’ behind more than 200 years of UFO and paranormal related mysteries. History Channel

MYSTERY WIRE (originally published on March 16) — The man who now owns Skinwalker Ranch has given his first on-camera interview. It was just last week when Brandon Fugel was revealed as that owner.

Brandon Fugel

In the earlier Vice interview, Fugal revealed plenty about his fascination with Skinwalker Ranch, but it’s still not clear why he made the move to buy the property. Perhaps he is seen as a trusted partner by some of the men instrumental in the past exploration and science that has taken place there: Bigelow, Dr. Hal Puthoff, Dr. Christopher “Kit” Green. The identity of who was behind Adamantium has been a closely held secret up to now.

“I first got to know Brandon Fugal around the time the ranch was sold back in 2016,” Mystery Wire’s George Knapp said. “He requested that his name be kept private because of how it might affect his real estate business, and I honored that request. He seemed anxious to learn more about the history of the property and the larger basin as outlined in a book I co-wrote back in 2005.”

Knapp and Dr. Colm A. Kelleher wrote “Hunt for the Skinwalker: Science Confronts the Unexplained at a Remote Ranch in Utah.”

Fugal, 46, is chairman of the Colliers International commercial real estate division. “His name seems connected with nearly every commercial real estate deal in the Intermountain West,” Vice/Motherboard reports. Before Colliers, he co-founded and owned Coldwell Banker Commercial Advisors and ran it for 14 years.

The only hint of his interests outside the commercial real estate arena appear on his profile page on Colliers, listing his involvement with Utah Valley University, Utah National Parks and a small foundation that preserves ancient history: the Ancient Historical Research Foundation.

“Although he didn’t have a lot of first-hand experience investigating paranormal topics when he bought the ranch,” Knapp said, “it was apparent that he’s a bright and energetic person who’s had a lifelong interest in scientific endeavors, so I was hopeful he might pick up the torch from Bob Bigelow and re-establish a scientific inquiry into the weird events that have been reported in the Uintah basin for more than 200 years. It looks like he’s done that.”

Knapp notes that the first interview with Fugal was included in Jeremy Corbell’s film based on the Skinwalker book, but his identity was withheld at his request.

“Brandon has shared many details, including photos and videos, of events that have occurred on the ranch in the four years he’s owned the property. And he’s allowed me and some colleagues to access the property in order to assist in documenting the ongoing mystery about what is behind the weird events in that area.” George Knapp

Fugal is also an investor in Axcend Corp., which has developed a device that immediately analyzes and reports on blood samples — tech that could be extremely valuable.






