Mexico’s Day of the Dead adapts to the pandemic

MYSTERY WIRE — In Mexico, this year’s cultural activities around the upcoming Day of the Dead are heavily influenced by the pandemic, with measures to protect artists and audiences from the virus shaping performances that in turn reflect on tens of thousands of Covid-19 related deaths.

Traditional celebrations and care for the memory of the dead play an important part in Mexico and Central American Day of the Dead activities.

On Friday the traditional Mexican play “La Llorona” premiered in Xochimilco after months of distanced rehearsals.

According to the tradition in Hispanic culture, “La Llorona” or “The Weeping Woman” is a ghost of a woman who cries and looks for her children after losing them.

Lead actress Nayeli Cortés explained that the subtitle “Longing for a goodbye” referred to missing women, whose disappearances brought protesters to the streets earlier in the year, as well as those who died during the pandemic.

The subtitle reflects “the need we all have to say goodbye to our loved ones” and “the lack of opportunities to do so”, said Nayeli.

Mexico reported 83,497 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, in fourth place worldwide behind India.

The possibility of restricting entry to cemeteries for Day of the Dead celebrations has not been ruled out.