Odin, Thor and Frigg: New temple to allow faithful to worship in Iceland

thor

A statue of Thor. (Image by ykaiavu from Pixabay)

MYSTERY WIRE — Move over Christianity, paganism is making a comeback.

In Iceland, at least.

The Norse gods Odin, Thor and Frigg will be worshipped again as the completion nears of a public temple outside the capital city of Reykjavik. The Icelandic association Asatruarfelagid is building the temple — the first of its kind in 1,000 years.

Membership in Asatruarfelagid has tripled in Iceland to 2,400 members, out of a total population of 330,000.

Several media reports quote high-priest Hilmar Orn Hilmarsson:

“I don’t believe anyone believes in a one-eyed man who is riding about on a horse with eight feet. We see the stories as poetic metaphors and a manifestation of the forces of nature and human psychology.”

READ: Iceland is officially worshipping Norse Gods again

Will paganism spark a conflict with Christians? Experts on religion discounted the possibility, indicating that confusing Norse gods with demons was simply a mistake.

