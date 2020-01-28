Pahrump memorializes radio legend Art Bell with plaque

MYSTERY WIRE — Art Bell, once called the “mysterious navigator of the American nightscape” by national media, now has a plaque in his honor at a park in Pahrump, Nevada.

Bell died at 72 on April 13, 2018.

The famed “Coast to Coast AM” radio host captivated audiences with his paranormal themes and interviews about topics ranging from UFOs to “shadow people.”

Memorial Plaque Honoring Art Bell Unveiled at Park in Pahrump, Nevada https://t.co/w6OisDX2ZL — Coast to Coast AM (@coasttocoastam) January 27, 2020

Bell passed away at his home in Pahrump. A Nye County coroner’s investigation listed his cause of death as multiple drug intoxication which included oxycodone, hydrocodone, diazepam, and carisoprodol. His death was determined to be an accident.

The plaque is at Calvada Eye park adjacent to the Pahrump Town Office, off of East Calvada Boulevard.