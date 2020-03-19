Paranormal Movies Paranormal Posted: Mar 19, 2020 / 08:16 AM PDT / Updated: Mar 19, 2020 / 08:16 AM PDT The movies below are not in any predetermined order, they are simply to help you find something to watch while spending more time at home. Also Check Out:UFO MoviesArea 51 MoviesMilitary Technology MoviesSpace Science MoviesTrue Crime MoviesMystery Movies Latest Paranormal Video Meet a modern-day exorcist: Father John Szada of Pennsylvania Science shows your mind can move things … but how? -- Part 1 Scientists believe – but not publicly – in the power of the mind -- Part 2 Movie exaggerations of paranormal abilities make scientific studies a hard sell -- Part 3 The future: Can science find new explanations of paranormal phenomena -- Part 4 I-Team: Former military intelligence officer pursues supernatural phenomena John Alexander's mind-bending trip through the paranormal -- Part 1 John Alexander on Skinwalker Ranch, research money -- Part 2 Paranormal 'taboo' an American problem, John Alexander says -- Part 3 Near-death, consciousness hold keys, John Alexander says -- Part 4 John Alexander on shamans, religious resistance -- Part 5 George Noory glad other media finally covering UFO issue — Part 1