Werewolves, dogmen, and UFOs spotted in English forests

MYSTERY WIRE — There are many stories about paranormal hot spots, places described as haunted by unknown creatures or phenomena. The United Kingdom has several such places, including a wild region that’s been compared to Utah’s Skinwalker Ranch known as the Wolf Lands in Yorkshire.

Paul Sinclair is a writer and investigator who’s spent 30 years interviewing eyewitnesses to an area known for strange lights, animal mutilations, and sightings of a large upright canine that has terrified hunters and farmers.

The Wolf Lands is described as a wild place with a forbidden forest, and a place that has long been viewed with dread by locals and visitors.

Sinclair said there are 525 square miles of forest making it easier for something to hide from humans. “If something had evaded the eyes of the world, to hide from me personally, George, I don’t believe that we’re dealing with something that’s flesh and blood in the true sense of the word that we would think of as a horse or a bovine,” Sinclair said. “I think there’s something else happening here. And once again, we’ve got first hand witnesses from all walks of life.”

Sinclair has meticulously catalogued and mapped out the multiple phenomena he’s investigated over the decades but has been careful not to jump to conclusions about what they might be.

“I don’t want to believe everything I’m told,” Sinclair said in his recent interview. “I get some stories and I say, ‘Well, thank you very much, that was really interesting’, and I’ll never follow it up. I’m not being rude, but it’s not gripped me. But a lot of these do.”

In one story he tells of a man who said he and his two children went camping. Late at night, a creature opened his tent, touched his forehead causing him to blackout. The next thing he remembered was being carried across a field with his children toward a UFO. The man claimed he was touched again and blacked out again.

The man said he then woke up in the morning and his children, unprovoked, asked him about being “carried across the field by hairy Chewbaccas.”

“So it’s a strange story,” according to Sinclair. “That’s the only one I’ve ever had with the actual cryptids kind of connected to the UFO … And the more people that are coming forward now, it’s just incredible. One thing that they know they can trust me because I won’t divulge your name if I’m told not to.”

Strange lights over the nearby North Sea drew Sinclair’s interest early on. He said he used to visit Coast Guard stations to read the paper deck logs and look for strange reports.

“During the searches they’re reporting seeing the lights,” Sinclare told Mystery Wire. “We’re dealing with a definite visual but after an all night search, after a seven hour search, and bare in mind, these lights don’t project from anywhere they just switch on, switch off and appear in a different part of sky. After all this, the lifeboats come back to shore, no downed aircraft, no boats in distress. And the log concludes false alarm with good intent.”

Sinclair has written a series of books titled “Truth Proof” numbered 1 through 4. He said he will soon be releasing a fifth book in the series sub-titled the Fantasy of Reality.

George Knapp

Paul Sinclair, it’s great to talk to you. I feel we are kindred spirits in pursuing the same kind of topics. Can you tell me? Are you doing this full time now?



Paul Sinclair

Pretty much George. Absolutely. Since probably 2011, when I packed in work. It’s not an eight hour job. And I think you know this better than most, well better than anyone would have thought. This is an 18 hour job. I never stopped. The paperwork constantly, up at silly o’clock, and still typing, still researching then out on the cliffs when we’re in the forest this weekend. You know, Friday night, there’s a group of us we’re off into these forests where these strange occurrences have been happening, and we’ll be spending two nights. We’re quite fortunate George that the forest we go in as you know, we haven’t got bears and we can apart from the risk of getting wet through and uncomfortable in a dark, deep dark forest, we’re quite safe. We’re not going to get eaten. Unless we come across one of these cryptids.



George Knapp

You know, I saw the trailer for a film you’ve been working on for a while called Wolf Lands. And I had no idea that there were forests that were as big and thick and high trees in England, I think of it as you know, pasture land and farms. But there’s wild areas still in Yorkshire area where you’re around right?



Paul Sinclair

In North Yorkshire primarily George, you know, and I think I spoke about it before to you when there’s 525 square miles of forest, and moor land. And there’s enough area there if something had evaded the eyes of the world, to hide me personally, George, I don’t believe that we’re dealing with something that’s flesh and blood in the true sense of the word that we would think of as a horse or a bovine. I think there’s something else happening here. And once again, we’ve got first hand witnesses from all walks of life, reporting and documenting, seeing something very similar, with no connection to each other these people and like I spoke to you before about, I think we’ve got to attach some semblance of truth to this. They’re telling the truth. I mean, I’ve spoken to a gamekeeper who had an experience in 2002 in a forest called Cropton Forest, which is in the research zone. He found an abandoned farmhouse after he’d been working there for two years. He just went into a little clearing and he’d been working all around these forests, like you said, the trees are between 60 and 100 foot high and he’d never found this farm before. And it were abandoned, the doors just swinging wide open. And he used it as a base after that for a few years. So one particular evening lit a fire in the hearth. We’ve documented this in Wolf Lands, George. And this guy’s given us a first hand account. You know, no blurred faces or anything, ex-marine. I will start, I’ll start a few days before he’s walking back to the farmhouse with his cousin. And a beam of light, a ball of light sprung up from the side of them, and he’s an ex paratrooper sorry, an ex marine. And he immediately thought it was a tripwire flare when he pushed his cousin to the floor. And they waited because they thought squatters would be coming out of the forest because we’re not that far away from RAF Fylingdales. And nothing happened. The next day he went back looking for scorch marks, nothing. But after that they started hearing strange chatter, voices in the forest, him and another gamekeeper. And then a few days after one particular evening he’s lit a fire in the hearth, he’s on his own, his cousin’s gone home. And he wakes up in his sleeping bag and he’s kind of feeling uneasy, he said, and then all of a sudden, this thing come to the window. Now we’ve been there, we’ve done the measure, and it’s over seven foot tall, and it’s stooping down. And you can see the huge shoulders of this thing. And he’s Jeff, this guy Jeff is saying to me, I’m thinking, can it see me because there’s only the glowing embers of the fire. And you can’t see no glowing eyes. You can’t see gnashing teeth. He just sees this monstrous outline of this huge thing. And after a short time it walks away. Well being the kind of guy he is and anybody watching Wolf Lands when we’ve got it complete, will see what I mean. Former boxer, huge sort of figure of a man imposing guy. He said, I couldn’t settle, we kept hearing a baby crying in the forest. And me and the other gamekeeper we’d walked to where we perceived we’d heard it, and then it would stop. And then it’s almost as though it’s luring us further in because we do need startup further in. He said so a few nights later, I decided I put a tap on the ground. I’m gonna set up about 40 feet away. We know it’s about 40 feet, it’s cleared now, but it was forest up to within about 40 feet. And he said, I waited. He said, I just waited and anticipated during the night. He says, and this thing came out of the forest, and went down the side of the farmhouse and stood looking in at the window. He says, But do you know what? He said, I think it knew I were there. You know, and Jeff perceived it knew he was actually observing it. But what’s interesting, George, and I think you’ll have come across this before, he saw no leg movement. He said it just literally arrived, in his analogy, as though he was moving a torch line down the building. It just arrived. So there we have something different. He talked about what I’ve called the lower silence, this sort of descent into the high strangeness. And then we’re moving on to another part of the forest. And we go to 2018 this is for Wolf Lands here, George, you know, and there’s three guys wild camping. And it was August. I can’t remember the exact date. There’s only two gone on camera. And the one who hasn’t gone on camera, quite unusually for him, because he suddenly started saying, I don’t like it we’re being watched. There’s something watching us. He said that’s after midnight. Steve and Jimmy, the other two, said we couldn’t leave the forest. It took us an hour and a half to get into this spot down an 800 foot ravine. We’re not talking sheer drop, but it’s very, very rugged territory. He said we just couldn’t get out. He said, and then all of a sudden in the darkness, two huge amber eyes lit up. And they were about 36 inches off the ground. And Jim said he said no, I’m sort of worried because I can’t. Jimmy’s exact words. I can’t think of an animal to assign these eyes to. He said because the huge. And I asked him I said, well, the head compared to a cow or something. He said bigger. He said, our friend, he said he’s absolutely panicking. And we’re on to console him and hold him. He said, so after about 30 minutes, I’d had enough. I realized that we’re going to lose him in darkness. He said, and I stood up and I shooed it away. He said, and this thing disappeared. Says and I turned around, he says and then I saw the look on Steve’s face and the other guy’s face. He says the jaws had dropped. And this is where Steve chimed in, he says I knew he had not seeing it stand up, I knew he’d not seen it. He said and when I turned around, I thought, oh my God. And I’m actually using these guys words, you know, because I’ve got a habit of being able to remember things, like he said that from being 36 inches off the ground I’m looking at eyes now that are seven foot in the air. And in the back light of the moon, he says we’re looking at this monstrous thing that stood like an American footballer, slightly tilted forward. He said we thought it was growling at us. But it wasn’t it was it’s breathing. Now I’ve been back in there with a surveyors tape. It was 45 foot from them. We know roughly where it was. And every so often it turned to its right. And he said we could see a muzzle. And it was a dog and Steve said he said no mistaking what it was. We kind of … we knew but we didn’t say and I’m sort of trying to coax this out of them and say what I wanted them to say what they thought it was. And Steve said it were a werewolf. And then Jimmy says it was a dog, man. And he broke his words like that. And these guys they’ve got nothing to gain and everything to lose by going on camera and telling me such a story. They hold down good jobs. I really trust their integrity because the first time, Steve was the first one to contact me and he were in tears on the phone because it it nobody to talk to about it at all, he’d not even spoke to his wife about it, his son and his daughter, and it were really messing his head up. And the first time that these guys met as George we met them on the edge of the forest and they drove two and a half hours straight from work to meet us. And we went into the forest just to show us the location. Since then, we’ve slept in the forest we’ve spent nights in the forest with these guys. And it’s been a highly emotional and incredibly charged kind of time they’re not going in with us this time George but these are the kinds of things that people are seeing.



George Knapp

So the first story you told me about the thing that was kind of floating along What was that? Was that a dog man too?



Paul Sinclair

Jeff feels that it was some kind of dog man type creature from, we will never know will we? But from its behavior and size and demeanor he didn’t see as it was looking down over the top of the window and the crying that’s kind of associated with Bigfoot type phenomena. But I guess we’ll never know. But we’re not far, we’re 7 miles from the forest where Jeff had his encounter. There’s numerous other encounters. And the more that we get into this, you know, because a lot of these farmers and people local to the area, they don’t want to talk to Paul Sinclair, some guy was just arrived and asking them really off the wall questions, but we’ve got a friend involved in the film who works in the area and the common knowledge within the area is that people have said for years that there’s a bear in that particular ravine. Well, we know there isn’t a bear in the ravine. I mean, it would have been carnage, you know. Well, these reports are going back over 40 years that I’ve got to and then if you go in folklore, East Ayton, which is probably four miles from these forests, there’s the stories of what they call the Barguest of the state and if you’re not familiar with the term Barguest, George, it’s it’s a it’s an upright for covered animal, huge, with flaming, or glowing red or amber eyes. And these stories go back, well, in hundreds of years, the Barguest of East Ayton, the huge black dogs on the eastern North Yorkshire coast at Whitby and Kettleness and at Houndale Point, and a place called Beast Cliff, aptly named really, Houndale Point you know, hound, you know, so it kind of goes with the territory. And it’s ironic when you think about it, that the things of the past are still being reported today. I just find it intriguing.



George Knapp

Can you tell me about the map behind you? Are those points where different kinds of phenomena happen?



Paul Sinclair

Yeah, yes, I’ve made this map when we did, me and Chris Turner did Bringing down the light. It’s huge, to be honest with you, George. And this is Flamborough Head, very close to where I am living now. And the yellow dots signify the light form phenomena. The red dots are the mutilations that I was looking into in 2017 stroke 18. The green dots are the big cat sightings. And the blue are the cryptid sightings, you know, and they fill it all the way up the coast, there are white dots as well, because we’ve had missing people on this coastline as well.



George Knapp

Give me the broad strokes of why you started down this road. And the depth and breadth of different phenomena that have been reported and that you have investigated in this area since 2002.



Paul Sinclair

I started down this road. And I’ll briefly show you because I’ve Whitley Strieber to thank for getting me to write the book. Whitley contacted me a lot of years ago and encouraged me and I wrote my own book then, the last one I wrote, The Night People, because of experiences that I had as a child, and that’s got sort of put me on that path. Then when we moved to Bridlington, which is where I am now approximately 30 years ago, the interest never dwindled. It’s just that life and a family gets in the way and it has to take a backseat. So I got more involved in it and I started buying decent cameras and trying to document the light form phenomena. From there, more people contacted me big cat reports, you know the big panther type cats in the area. And from then with the Flixton reports they were the most prominent cryptid reports. The accounts of the Flixton werewolf, which is approximately 11 miles as the crow flies from where I’m at now. Flixton’s a tiny village in North Yorkshire. In 937 a.d., King Athelstan, who was a real King built a refuge to protect travelers from an infestation of savage beasts from wolves and an infestation of savage beasts least they be devoured. That’s the old literature. And it was called the Carrman Spittle, it’s the wetlands. And we’ve got these stories then going back hundreds of years of this bipedal creature that appears from time to time on the Flixton carrs. And when I need to stress as I said, the carrs are an area of wetland, that’s what it means when you’ve got the double r. And once again, a vastly diverse spectrum of people that are reporting seeing this, you know from guys driving timber wagons who claim that this thing’s crossed the road to people just dog walking to people driving home on a night, we got one in between Flixton and a place called Muston and in ancient words were moonstone. There was a standing stone there years ago and these two ladies contacted me coming on just before midnight, and they told me that this thing just come down the side of a field landed in the road in one jump and then I was away. Everything about it was all wrong. And they likened it to looking like the character from the Harry Potter film Remus Lupin the werewolf, which is an example that a few people have given for what’s been seen on the cliff tops.



George Knapp

You mentioned about mutilations. How many cases are you aware of? And I’m assuming mutilations, you’re using it in sort of, because that’s a common term, but they’re not really mutilations.



Paul Sinclair

They’re not mutilations. George, the precision with which these is mostly sheep, and in 2017 to 2018, one particular farmer who I contacted and asked if he would mind if I helped him try and investigate what was happening. We didn’t cover the unexplained phenomena. I just wanted to help him and I went to these fields in between, I don’t know 4 or 430 and 8 a.m. three or four times a week, when I was finding these animals, ears sliced off, faces stripped of skin, eyes removed, no trauma around the eye socket. In some instances, rectal coring and in some instances, it has to be said that the throat is taken out. But it looked like, you picture a paint scraper, a wedge had gone through the throat, it was a strange incision. But as we know, I’m sorry to sound macabre, but a sheep is a dirty white color, it’s no blood, there’s no, there were no blood splatter or anything. And he lost over 50 sheep, as well as the sheep in this particular area. I was finding roe deer, which is probably the fastest animal in the UK. And they were suffering a similar fate. Or finding badges. The badges were skinned around the waist, and just left with the fur below them and everything else skinned and are finding foxes. But on top of that, on the cliffs very close to where these animals were being killed we’ll say, we’ve got the North Sea. Rock anglers and fishermen were taking pictures for me and alerting me and telling me to go look, and we will finding porpoise, the small dolphin with huge holes through their jaws. So all of this was happening. So it was kind of marine based, airborne and land based. And I never ever got to grips with what was doing it. And there were lots of people say, Oh, this is the work of people, some sadistic person or group of people. Now I could imagine them catching a sheep. Yeah, and I mean, I don’t think I could at 58 years old, George, but I could imagine somebody’s been able to catch one, but not the roe deer, and not the fox, and not the badger and not in the quantities that we were finding them. And once again, the total lack of blood. I mean, you put some things here often there’s gonna be a lot of blood. And these were clear, crisp precision courts. I mean, I spoke at a conference called The Awakening a few years ago, and Linda Moulton Howe spoke there. And I spoke to her upstairs, one on one for about an hour. She was really interested and she wanted to come back with me to the location. But I wasn’t being rude to Linda, but it just weren’t possible. These people are not bad people. But they are very clannish, a bit like the trawlerman a bit like miners, you know, and they’ve got their own little communities. And I’ve been fortunate to be friends with a few of them, and which has helped ease the way but I think for a stranger to suddenly wade in and start asking questions and wouldn’t have got anywhere.



George Knapp

With the cryptid creatures, big dogs, big cats, these wolf men. Have you got any tracks?



Paul Sinclair

No, no, I found some very large tracks at a place called Speeton, which is two miles up from Bempton. A few years ago, if anybody wants to probably on the truthproof.uk website, and I took some plaster cast, some plaster of paris casts of them and put a fist at the side of them. And they’re very big and I’m not really good with tracks, and I sent him to some friends of mine, the Chickahominy Indian Tribe. They were familiar with tracks of somebody who used to live it live and work with the tribe who I knew and they just said incredibly large wolf. But once again, we don’t have wolves native to the UK. So it’s an interesting one. The lack of tracks, it’s intriguing. One of the forests, George, close to where the gamekeeper saw this thing, seemingly float down, three mountain bikers, and the forest is called Howard Dale. They’re up there obviously doing what they do on the mountain bikes, and they became aware of a huge bipedal creature that didn’t sound like a werewolf. They said it was like a bear but with a almost primate face, and it’s about 30 foot away in the bracken. And now it’s all undulating and up and down and full of moss and water, gullys. He said it was like it was on a track. You know, like they have a camera track and said it’s just going down inside of us. And there’s no lateral movement. There’s nothing. And I mean, I got that story probably five years ago, but it’s all tying in with what other people are saying, you know, there’s definitely something different. It’s the descent into the lower silence, that strange electricity type feeling, that metallic taste, you know, that people report time and time again, that is not normal. And well, for any animal never mind animals in the United Kingdom to create that effect on the human being.



George Knapp

Do you believe that these Wolf Man creatures are responsible for the mutilations or that it’s different phenomena all happening in the same place?



Paul Sinclair

I don’t think they are at all. Rob the paratrooper when he swore George, he said he thought it was a hyena at first, crouched down that were quite close. And he said it had claws, but hands, hands with claws on the ends of them. And I’m jumping back to your question. I don’t really see that what, I guess we were trying to understand it in human terms, I realized that what would the purpose be of a creature like that? Removing eyes with precision? Removing ears? And I’d really don’t get it, you know? I don’t think so. long answer. Sorry.



George Knapp

So these are, they appear to be physical at times, but you don’t believe their flesh and blood, meaning they come in and out.



Paul Sinclair

There must be like, there’s got to be some kind of thin area, where these things are manifesting. I mean, we’ve identified an area on the cliff tops, George, where I think I spoke to you about it a few days ago, where the fishermen claimed to have seen the spaceship, land on the hillside is the same area, or very close to where the paratrooper saw this hyena type thing. It’s the same area where the light subforms seem to be present where myself and Lee Hayward saw these three huge globes of orange light low in the field, causing a halo effect and even lighting the bottom of the field. If we’re to believe that the UFO phenomena, the light form phenomena can come through from somewhere else, unless it’s stealth, and there actually they’re all time and just choosing to manifest, then why can’t some other kind of life form and whilst it’s in the presence of our reality, whilst it’s in our reality, well, who knows? Maybe it can be killed? Maybe it can be touched? Or is it just a hologram? Is that the reason why the guys in the forest? The three guys wild camping never got hurt? But in that case, why could they hear it breathing? That implies a physical presence? You know, it’s difficult one.



George Knapp

You began, really, this request by looking at what you call ILF, this intelligent life form or light form? And UFOs. Can you share some of the cases and data that you’ve collected about both of those?



Paul Sinclair

Well, the ILF, the intelligent life forms as I’ve termed them. Before they digitized all the lifeboat logs and everything else I used to go down to the lifeboat station. And I’d look through all their logs. They were kind enough they didn’t let me take them away. But they let me look through the logs. Year after year, decade after decade, George, we’ve we’ve got call outs from members of the public, MLP, police officers, Coast Guard, trained observers to say that they’d seen orange or red spheres of light out over the sea. Anything from two miles to 20 miles out depending on the altitude you are on the cliff tops and sometimes they’d launch multiple lifeboats and what I say sometimes I don’t just mean always only happen once or twice. The logs show it every year that multiple lifeboats from say Filey, Bridlington, Hornsea, all these different locations to search for a boat in distress or a downed aircraft potentially. During the searches they’re reporting seeing the lights so we’re dealing with a definite visual but after an all night search, after a seven hour search, and bare in mind George these lights don’t project from anywhere they just switch on, switch off and appear in a different part of sky. After all this, the lifeboats come back to shore, no downed aircraft, no boats in distress. And the log concludes false alarm with good intent. Now I think and particularly around eastern North Yorkshire coast, but probably where you are along the coast anyway where people are anywhere in the world. These logs will exist with this type of documentation And we’ve got a wealth of information there that if we could only access it we could maybe find patterns and really get our teeth into some proper documented, inadvertently, but documented unexplained phenomena documented by the Coast Guard and lifeboat agencies. You know, I mean, I’ve tried with Coast Guard, I did get information in early years, but it’s very difficult, but probably, you know, it is getting information from people now.



George Knapp

You’ve been reading about what’s happening in this country with UFOs and our military, grudgingly giving up a little bit more information, and we’re going to have to study these things. Give me your sense of where studying UFOs only will get us because your work, your experience suggests that all these different kinds of things are happening in the same area. My studying only one of them, how likely are you to understand the big picture?



Paul Sinclair

I think UFOlogists are probably missing a trick and I have full respect for loads of people. I’ve not got any axe to grind with anyone. But what we’re dealing with is multi phenomena areas. Whether it’s a hive mind, that might be too much for some people to imagine and I’m not saying I subscribe to it. But whether it’s one all encompassing intelligence that’s producing this, or whether in these thin areas, the diverse phenomena can come through to create this paranormal soup, I don’t know. But I do believe that the nuts and bolts UFO researchers should also be concentrated on the light form phenomena, the cryptids, I mean, you can’t dismiss it just because it sounds so ridiculous when you’ve got so many credible witnesses. And that sound like a broken record from all walks of life claiming to have seen these things. You know, we’ve got to attach some truth to it just because you’ve not seen it. And I don’t mean you’re personally George. But just because a person hasn’t seen it does not mean it’s a load of rubbish. So what I would say to the UFOlogist interested in the structured craft is throw the net out a little bit wider. Same with the guys involved in the cryptids. I’m not saying the cryptids are on board these craft, but it’s the location in my opinion, location is key. And, the primary locations of the places to do the research. I’m not saying that things don’t happen elsewhere. It’s probably like throwing a stone into a pond and it ripples out and everywhere gets a little touch of it, but the prime location, such as the place that you’re really interested in, Skinwalker, it’s a prime location, that is the place to do the detailed study. And don’t limit yourself to, not you, UFOs, cryptids, just embrace it and just see what’s coming through.



George Knapp

I mean, in your experience, let’s say you’re a cryptid researcher, you’re looking for werewolves or Bigfoot or something. You’re gonna run into UFOs at some point Same thing for UFO people they they’re looking for flying saucers they’re gonna find Bigfoot, cryptids, mutilations.



Paul Sinclair

Without a doubt and it seems silly to to not embrace that phenomenon and look into it with a serious eye. I could briefly tell you there’s a forest off the top end of North Yorkshire called Pinchenfork Forest. I’ll keep it quick, George because I don’t know what time we’ve got. But a guy took two children in camping. Set his tent up beside a wall in the forest. This is 2014 I believe. They did a bit of exploring, had a bit of food. He told his children to take their shoes off before they got into the tent, which they did, got into the tent. He woke up feeling uneasy in the early hours of the morning. It weren’t actually early. I was after they’d gone to sleep. And it just felt strange. And then he said he heard a twig snap. He said and then the zip came down on the tent. He said and I’ve got only got a knife with me. So I pulled the knife out. He says a very thin, hairy, humanoid looking thing come through and went towards my children. He said it looked and so I was looking at it touched me on the forehead and I blacked out. The next thing I remember and being carried across a field with my children to a UFO. I mean, I’m not telling these stories and expecting everybody to believe me. This is a first account. I’m not saying it’s gospel truth, the guy sounded sincere. He says I came to in the UFO being carried and I got touched again and I blacked out. He says the next thing we woke up we’re in the tent and I thought I’ve had a really really weird dream that was a bizarre night. And then the children woke up and said Dad Dad, we got carried across the field by hairy Chewbaccas has last night. Yeah, seriously. He said when we looked into tents are covered in a lot of sludge and leaves. So it’s a strange story. That’s the only one I’ve ever had with the actual cryptids kind of connected to the UFO, but they don’t seem no end to it. And the more people that are coming forward now, it’s just incredible. One thing that they know they can trust me because I won’t divulge your name if I’m told not to. But I don’t want to believe everything. I’m told, you know, I get some stories and I say, Well, thank you very much that was really interesting, and I’ll never follow it up. I’m not being rude, but I just, it’s not gripped me. But a lot of these do George.



George Knapp

Tell our viewers about your books, your website so that people can find you and see your work?



Paul Sinclair

Yeah, well, the books are called Truth Proof. I haven’t got number one on this. Obviously, that’s number two. That’s number three. That’s me standing beside some standing stones at a former area of Bempton that were part of a project in the war called Project Winkle and a number and the Night People. Have a look on the back of them. People don’t take my word for it, read the reviews. That’s what I would say because anybody can brag about a book and say it’s great. And I’m not about that. I’m not bothered if you don’t buy me books. I’m here to impart the knowledge of what I’ve got. I’m not an expert George. I like to get first undercounts and give the witnesses the best shot I can, but relaying and telling that truth.



George Knapp

Your website provides a lot of this information for free. I mean, people can go there and read the individual cases, it’s highly detailed, one by one.



Paul Sinclair

It’s truthproof.uk. And if you’re interested in the books, by all means, contact me. I don’t mind signing them. Book five is out, probably in a few months, Truth Proof the Fantasy of Reality.



George Knapp

Paul, it’s always great to talk to you. I hope that when you finish the Wolf Lands film, you’ll come back and we can talk about that.