Quarantined in a haunted house? Some have no other option

MYSTERY WIRE — Ever since the beginning of ‘stay at home’ orders and social distancing rules, people around the world have been staying at home. But what do you do if you believe your home is haunted?

The New York Times recently wrote about Adrian Gomez and his partner who live in Los Angeles. Gomez said at first they were spending the days fixing things around the house, until the doorknob began to rattle.

It was the beginning of weeks of what Gomez describes as a haunting. He said in April a similar, but more violent shaking of a window happened. “I very seriously hid myself under the comforter, like you see in horror movies, because it really did freak me out,” he said.

I’m a fairly rational person, I try to think, ‘What are the reasonable, tangible things that could be causing this?’ But when I don’t have those answers, I start to think, ‘Maybe something else is going on.’ Adrian Gomez

Gomez and his partner are not alone in believing or dealing with alleged paranormal activities during the COVID-19 quarantine. In a 2019 YouGov survey, almost 50% of adults in the United States claimed to believe in ghosts; that’s up from 18% in 2009, according to the Pew Research Center.

Some people are dealing with lonely or scary times at home by using astral projection. Mystery Wire reported on this in April. While not technically paranormal, it is a technique of making yourself have an out-of-body experience (OBE) that is separate from the physical body and capable of travelling anywhere in the universe.

The New York Post also reported on several quarantine ghost incidents. One of them from Kurt Schleicher, of Tampa, Florida. He told the paper, “The more I’m stuck in this house, the more there’s a feeling.”

The feeling Schleicher is having might go back to where he living. He currently lives in a house where killer Victor Licata slaughtered his parents, three siblings and the family dog in 1933.

You notice all of these weird [supernatural] things when you normally wouldn’t. And there’s so much time to think about how scary they are. Kurt Schleicher

Schleicher added he’s trying to make peace with his spectral roommates. He said before the quarantine he did not believe in ghosts, a belief that has now changed.