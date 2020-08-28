Real estate company offering home exorcisms

MYSTERY WIRE — The housing market is always changing and realtors are always adapting. Now, one real estate company is adapting to cater to someone who wants to sell their home, but first wants to get rid of any paranormal entities.

To help owners of “haunted homes” cleanse their property, you can now hire a home exorcist to get rid of bad vibes, ghosts, and demons.

The company providing the connection between home seller and exorcist is isoldmyhouse.com

A survey done by ISoldMyHouse.com asked 5,000 Americans about ” their supernatural beliefs to gauge the impact the paranormal has on selling a property,” a news release stated.

The company claims to have found that 61% of Americans that would not buy a home if they thought it was haunted and 55% believe in ghosts or spirits.

Mystery Wire spoke to Isoldmyhouse.com owner Kris Lippi who was working from home in Connecticut due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the idea came from a client who worried about selling what she thought was a haunted house.

Lippi’s team was able to connect her with an exorcist who then performed the service, leaving the client happy that she believed her home to be free of spirits.

The study done by Lippi’s company also found the following about Americans:

36% reported a paranormal experience

A home rumored to be haunted will stay on the market 133 days longer than the average home

27% reported a “harmless” experience with a ghost/spirit, such as items being moved

9% said their paranormal experience was “aggressive,” such as disturbing noises, physical pain, or items being thrown or broken

19% have talked with a psychic or priest about a supernatural event

The company also lists the most haunted states, according to where people report ghost sightings and hauntings. The top ten locations, according to ISoldMyHouse.com are: