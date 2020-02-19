‘Remote viewing’ and how it works might turn your reality inside out

MYSTERY WIRE — The concept of “remote viewing” will stretch your understanding of reality. But then try throwing in quantum mechanics and the CIA.

Remote viewing:

The ability to acquire accurate information about a distant or non-local place, person or event without using your physical senses or any other obvious means.

It’s not a cheap card trick … the CIA believes it’s real. That’s according to a document submitted in 1983 and declassified on Aug. 7, 2000.

The CIA’s conclusion followed research that showed repeatable results, to the point that people could even be trained in the “skills” of remote viewing.

But nothing in the research could explain how it works — only that it does.

Enter quantum mechanics.

Medium’s article on the puzzling phenomenon is a jolt if you’ve never heard of remote viewing, and if quantum mechanics is a new concept for you … yeah. Start thinking about consciousness in a way you never have before.

Is it possible that consciousness holds a primary place in the physical world? Does it govern our physical world, and touch reality in ways that science just can’t define?

Remote viewing is associated with the idea of clairvoyance. It is also sometimes called “anomalous cognition” or “second sight.”

