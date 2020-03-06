Remote viewing: CIA’s attempt to see Mars through psychic technique

This image shows sedimentary rock and sand within Danielson Crater, an impact crater about 42 miles or 67 kilometers in diameter, located in the southwest Arabia Terra region of Mars. (NASA)

MYSTERY WIRE — A CIA document from May 22, 1984, describes an effort to observe events on Mars through a technique known as “remote viewing.”

The document, disclosed in 2017 according to the operators of the YouTube channel It’s [redacted], describes the effort to use psychic abilities to see what was happening a million years ago on the surface of the Red Planet.

Remote viewing describes the technique of seeing events, locations and information psychically, even if the viewer was in a distant place or time.

It’s [redacted] reports on the CIA document:

The CIA’s interest in paranormal abilities, and how they might be applied to intelligence gathering is well documented. The Defense Department has also run programs to analyze military applications of psychic abilities.

The video reports:

Stargate was a once-secret Army unit created to investigate whether psychic phenomena had any military use. The project was terminated and disclosed in 1995 after the CIA decided results were too inconsistent for intelligence applications. But that doesn’t mean the project’s findings aren’t worth exploring.

The document does not name the analyst, but describes the procedure of beginning the session with a sealed envelope that contained the text: “The planet Mars. Time of interest approximately 1 million years B.C.” A separate set of geographic coordinates are provided by the “monitor” running the session.

Among the strange observations:

Descriptions of pyramids or obelisks and a dust storm that obscures the view

The perception of a “geologic problem”

“A perception of a shadow of people, very tall … it’s only a shadow. It’s as if they were there and they’re not, not there anymore.”

Gullies on Mars form during the winter, made liquid by carbon dioxide frost. (NASA)

The analyst then describes more of the terrain, and indicates that he is in communication with an “individual” about what he is seeing.

They’re ancient people. They’re ah … they’re dying, it’s past their time or age. They’re very philosophic about it. They’re just looking for … a way to survive and they just can’t. Unnamed Stargate analyst

Despite efforts to define what — and when — is the subject of remote viewing, the scope of the session seems to change as it goes along.

We are left to speculate about the meaning of the observations.

Some of the possible interpretations: The suggestion made by the observations is that beings on the planet either died out, or have taken shelter from some geologic change that drove them from the surface. Another suggestion is that they were seeking a way off the planet. An image of a comet described by the analyst suggests a role in what happened to the beings.

Or maybe there’s another reason the remote viewing program ended.