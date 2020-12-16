Shannon LeGro – Investigating Bigfoot, UFOs and all things in between

MYSTERY WIRE — Shannon LeGro has been investigating the paranormal since she was a teen. She had her own paranormal experience when she saw figures in the woods while riding a 4-wheeler.

Since then she has been on a mission to listen to other peoples experiences with the paranormal and almost anything else we cannot explain.

LeGro is the host and producer of the podcast Into the Fray, cofounder of Beyond The Fray Publishing as well as Doomsday Press.

She has also been on the shows On The Trail of Bigfoot and On The Trail of UFOs. She was also co-author of the book Beyond the Fray: Bigfoot and her newer book Beyond the Fray: Paramalgamation.