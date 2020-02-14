Sychronicity can be puzzling, satisfying, and sometimes a trap

MYSTERY WIRE — Did you ever feel the world around you align to something that matters in your life at the moment?
Put it a different way: Someone close to you was in a car crash, and then it seemed like all you heard about was crashes in the news. Things come in threes … and sometimes in bigger batches.
Stephanie Quick’s blog, “Ghost Dog is a Mystery Box,” touches on this common experience:
READ: Managing magical reality
These synchronicities in life can be astonishing, and sometimes overwhelming when they are negative.
“Psychic influencing” manifests in many different ways. And at times, it can seem like a solution to a problem. Then again, controlling your situation by simply taking charge and getting to work on a problem is often the best approach, the blog reminds us.
With a laundry list of warnings, Quick offers a link to a post from early 2019 in which she lays out the five steps to inducing a synchronicity.
I always recommend that people develop a plan to return to the mundane prior to embarking on any journey as a psychonaut.