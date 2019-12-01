‘Unarius’ collective lives in spirit of colorful founder

Paranormal
Ruth Norman.

Ruth Norman — aka Archangel Uriel — was a cosmic visionary in the eyes of her friends and followers. She co-founded “Unarius” with her husband and had a cult following on public access television in California in the early 1980s and 1990s.

Unarius, a spiritual collective with connections to beliefs in UFOs and reincarnation, produced what it called “psychodramas” that often dealt with stories of past lives.

Those videos achieved a following through bootleg VHS tapes that fans shared, and the stories are still around today — sometimes shown at film festivals.

Ruth Norman died in 1993, but the collective still operates, based in El Cajon, California — and famous for a Cadillac with a flying saucer mounted on top.

Here’s a look at Unarius at Atlas Obscura, including an interview with Jodi Wille, who directed the short documentary “We Are Not Alone” about Unariuns.

