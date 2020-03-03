‘Voodoo doll’ made of coconuts and real human teeth washes up on beach

MYSTERY WIRE — A strange doll with real human teeth was cast back into the ocean after it was found on a Florida beach.

Made of coconuts and what seemed to be snake skin, the primitive figure was immediately judged by beachgoers to be a voodoo doll. Bruce Robertson, who found it, took several pictures before he hurled it back into the surf, he said.

The human teeth were disturbing, but now Robertson wishes he hadn’t done that.

After some research, Robertson believes the doll was actually a good luck totem — an African spider god known as Ansi. He told ClickOrlando.com:

It was the God of slaves that came from Ghana to the Caribbean and they used it for good luck and protection. We were quite relieved to find out it wasn’t a voodoo doll. Bruce Robertson

Others disagreed. The prevalence of voodoo in Florida had a bookstore owner convinced the doll was part of a ritual.

“They do it here in Cocoa,” Michelle Davis said. “They do it all over in Florida, Louisiana, New Orleans. Voodoo is real.”