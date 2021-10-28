Why we love scary movies

MYSTERY WIRE — Glenn Sparks is a professor in the Brian Lamb School of Communication at Purdue University. He explains that fascination with the unknown often drives interest in the paranormal.

Sparks states that when the media portrays supernatural events as if they are real, this feeds into the idea in viewers minds that they could actually exist. Questions about the unknown are given answers through the supernatural.

Sparks goes on to say that over time, Hollywood has produced more content that contains supernatural elements. As a result, an appetite among viewers for programming focused on the paranormal continues to grow as well.

Sparks explains that if a paranormal idea or event is endorsed by a credible individual in the media, people are more likely to believe that the supernatural is real.