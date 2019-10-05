Skip to content
Space Science
Harsh Ethiopian pools show limits of life
Satellites launched Monday might still be visible
Northern Taurids meteor puts on show over St. Louis
Moon samples unsealed for NASA study after 40 years
Hunt for planets proceeds with TESS telescope
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites
Northern Taurids meteor puts on show over St. Louis
NASA sends oven, dough for fresh-baked cookie experiment
Space test just the start of Bigelow Aerospace's big plans
Bigelow Aerospace tests expandable modules in 'new space race'
Space hotel tech turns NASA's limits into Bigelow's possibilities
‘Von Braun’ spaceport targets 2025 for hotel guests
NASA sends oven, dough for fresh-baked cookie experiment
Language barrier poses questions of how we will talk to extraterrestrials
Interstellar space mission in 10 years might be possible
Gravity’s key role in space travel has fueled study since 1950s
Rutgers astrobiology professor says follow water, minerals in search for life
Air Force’s unmanned shuttle lands after 780-day orbit
Private group emerges to explore California UFO reports
Conspiracy theories persist about ‘Black Knight’ satellite
Space test just the start of Bigelow Aerospace’s big plans
$35K paid for metal believed to have tie to UFOs
John Fogerty’s UFO fascination follows him from childhood dream
Conclusions hard to draw on UFO questions cloaked in secrecy — Part 8
Five USS Princeton officers add to details on 2004 ‘Tic Tac’ UFO event
Christians, Mormons, Raelians all see UFO question differently — Part 7
Letter seeks cooperation on UFO studies from military, government
Aliens are here, and they’re not our friends, John Lear says — Part 1
Ridicule buries UFO reports, just as intended, John Lear says — Part 2
Cattle mutilations and beyond: John Lear and ‘the grand deception’ — Part 3
Bob Lazar convinced disks were alien, calls UFO secret ‘unfair outright’ — Part 6
JANET planes ferry workforce from Las Vegas to Area 51
Earthquake predictions not reliable, scientists repeat
Bob Lazar’s UFO story makes it to the big screen
$35K paid for metal believed to have tie to UFOs
Bob Stoldal, George Knapp on challenges of revealing Area 51 story — PODCAST
Harsh Ethiopian pools show limits of life
John Fogerty’s UFO fascination follows him from childhood dream
Exorcists in training as church revives rituals
Ugly past of mind control experiments lingers over Fort Detrick Army Base
Bob Lazar: The man who sent shock waves through UFO circles 30 years ago