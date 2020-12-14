30 Years of Amazing Space Images

This image shows a small section of the Veil Nebula, as it was observed by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. This section of the outer shell of the famous supernova remnant is in a region known as NGC 6960 or — more colloquially — the Witch’s Broom Nebula.

MYSTERY WIRE — NASA is releasing a collection of more than 50 newly processed images from its archives to celebrate and commemorate the space observatory.

Credits: NASA, ESA, A. Sarajedini (Florida Atlantic University), A. Kong (National Tsing Hua University), and G. Piotto (Università degli Studi di Padova); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

One of NASA’s crowning glories, the Hubble Space Telescope, is marking its 30th anniversary this year.

With one million-plus observations, including those of some of the farthest and oldest galaxies ever beheld by humanity, no man-made satellite has touched as many minds or hearts as Hubble.

Credits: NASA, ESA, and L. Ho (Peking University); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

The new images feature 30 star clusters, nebulae, and galaxies that can be seen from your backyard.

Hubble has taken more than 1.4 million observations and counting over the last 30 years.

C-29 – Credits: NASA, ESA, and L. Ho (Peking University); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

The newly released images, which hadn’t been processed and released by NASA until now, show objects in the Caldwell catalogue, a collection of star clusters, nebulae, and galaxies that can be viewed by amateur astronomers in the northern and southern hemispheres.

All of these objects can be seen with a backyard telescope, some even with binoculars or the naked eye.

“You have this wonderful opportunity to see the whole universe change and evolve just by looking at things at different distances and seeing how they look at Hubble as something that far away to billions of years for light to get to us, and so on,” says NASA astronomer Michelle Thaller.

“So, there’s so many things Hubble can look at. And I’m just really excited that it’s still up there, and still working.”