A decade of science: 10 years produced broad range of discoveries

The first picture of a black hole was made using observations of the center of galaxy M87 taken by the Event Horizon Telescope. The image shows a bright ring formed as light bends in the intense gravity around a black hole 6.5 billion times the Sun’s mass. (Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration)

MYSTERY WIRE — Here comes 2020, and if the last decade is an indicator, we will have a lot of science to report over the next 10 years. A lot of space science.

In a list of the most “awe-inspiring” discoveries of the 2010s, more than half of the events listed by Business Insider are of the space science variety. Right at the top of the list: the first-ever image of a black hole. While it might seem like someone flipped a switch this year, when NASA marked 50 years since the Apollo moon landing, space science has been chugging along strong beyond the moon. Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto and even “Planet 9” are among the highlights.

This animation from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratories shows a white outline where ice has been discovered just under the planet’s surface. (NASA / JPL / CalTech)

It’s practically a primer for that Cal-Tech New Year’s Eve party on your calendar. See:

The next decade will likely focus on the search for evidence of life in places we have barely begun to explore.

If you’re looking beyond rockets and rovers, you’ll still find plenty to read in Business Insider’s list. Scientists will never forget the first time the Higgs Boson particle was detected, and medical advances against deadly malaria and Ebola were important lifesavers. There were challenges, too: Genetic engineering lines were crossed by a Chinese doctor who manipulated the DNA of twins.

More discoveries shed light on the mystery of human lineage — Neanderthal, Denisovan and Homo naledi.

And then there’s mystery meat — the first-ever lab-grown hamburger, which only cost $325,000 to make.