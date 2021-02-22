Amazing video released of Mars Rover Perseverance landing on red planet

This combination of images from video made available by NASA shows steps in the descent of the Mars Perseverance rover as it approaches the surface of the planet on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

MYSTERY WIRE — NASA on Monday released the first high-speed video of a spacecraft landing on Mars.

It’s such good quality and so amazing that members of the rover’s landing team say they feel as though they’re riding along.

The footage shows the Martian surface below, with the rover getting slowly closer to landing, and dust on the surface being disturbed before it finally touches down.

The Perseverance rover landed last Thursday near an ancient river delta in Jezero Crater.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory landing team shared the one-minute video, after spending the weekend binge-watching it.

Five of the six descent cameras provided stunning footage of the supersonic parachute opening and the dust kicking up as the rocket engines lowered.

NASA equipped the spacecraft with a record 25 cameras and two microphones, many of which were turned on during last week’s descent.

It’s the ninth time that NASA has successfully landed on Mars __ and the fifth rover.

As it did with 2012′s Curiosity rover — still roaming 2,300 miles (3,750 kilometers) away — NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter photographed Perseverance descending beneath its massive parachute.