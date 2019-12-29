Astronaut Christina Koch breaks record for space mission’s duration

MYSTERY WIRE — When Christina Koch rocketed into space on March 14, she didn’t know she was on a path to make history as the woman with the longest-ever stay in space.

On Saturday, she broke Peggy Whitson’s record, established in 2017. And she still has six weeks left before her scheduled return to Earth on Feb. 6.

Christina Koch passes Peggy Whitson's 288-day mark on Saturday to set a new record for the longest single space flight by a female astronaut. https://t.co/TrXtj3V9HE — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 28, 2019

The previous record was 289 days, 5 hours and 1 minute. At the time of her launch in March, Koch was not scheduled to be in space long enough to break that mark. NASA extended her mission.

“Having the opportunity to be up here for so long is truly an honor,” said Koch during a series of press interviews on Thursday. “Peggy is a heroine of mine and has also been kind enough to mentor me through the years, so it is a reminder to give back and to mentor when I get back.”

Koch and Jessica Meir shared another milestone in October, conducting the first all-female spacewalk when they went outside the International Space Station to conduct routine maintenance.

The longest mission by any astronaut — or cosmonaut in this case — is held by Valery Polyakov, who spent 438 days on the Russian space station Mir, ending in March 1995.