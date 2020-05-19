Astronaut John Glenn’s wife Annie dies

MYSTERY WIRE — Annie Glenn, widow of the late NASA astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn — the first American to orbit the Earth — has died, NASA announced today. She was 100.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Annie Glenn. A stalwart member of the space and military communities, her courageous support of her legendary husband John was unmatched,” NASA officials said in a statement.

Annie Glenn died today (May 19) at a nursing home near St. Paul, Minnesota after suffering complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Space.com reports Annie Glenn was an advocate for people with disabilities and communication disorders, having struggled with a speech impairment for much of her life. She married John Glenn in 1943 and had been his spouse for 73 years when he died in 2016 at the age of 95.

On Feb. 20, 1962, she watched her husband launch into space on the Mercury-Atlas 6 mission. On that mission, John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth when he circled the planet three times before safely splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean.