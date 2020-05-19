Astronaut John Glenn’s wife Annie dies

Space Science

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Annie and husband John Glenn. (TOM DODGE, Columbus Dispatch)

MYSTERY WIRE — Annie Glenn, widow of the late NASA astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn — the first American to orbit the Earth — has died, NASA announced today. She was 100. 

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Annie Glenn. A stalwart member of the space and military communities, her courageous support of her legendary husband John was unmatched,” NASA officials said in a statement

Annie Glenn died  today (May 19) at a nursing home near St. Paul, Minnesota after suffering complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Associated Press (AP). 

Space.com reports Annie Glenn was an advocate for people with disabilities and communication disorders, having struggled with a speech impairment for much of her life. She married John Glenn in 1943 and had been his spouse for 73 years when he died in 2016 at the age of 95.

On Feb. 20, 1962, she watched her husband launch into space on the Mercury-Atlas 6 mission. On that mission, John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth when he circled the planet three times before safely splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Space Science Video

The Latest

More The Latest

Latest Mystery Wire News